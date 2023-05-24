The Pine City Baseball teams swept the Braham Bombers this past week to cement their conference championship in addition the team put together a strong showing at the Dick Traen Memorial Classic, taking third place. The Dragons were led by strong pitching from a trio of seniors including Isaiah Hasz, Nick Plasek and lefty Bryce Erickson. The trio has led the Dragons to a conference record of 11-1 and a overall record of 14-3. The Dragons head to Rock Ridge this week to take on the Wolverines in a key section matchup. The Wolverines split their season series with Duluth Marshal the current top team in the section. The Dragons will have all three of their pitchers ready for this game. 

