Dragon basketball drops Bombers, falls to Hilltoppers

The Pine City Dragons varsity girls basketball team had an exciting week of play where the team beat a formerly undefeated Braham Bomber squad, then dropped their first game of the year to a very good Duluth Marshall team.
Pine City 57, Braham 44
Coach Ted Hasz said that his team outlasted the Bombers with a strong second half to earn the conference victory. The game was very close throughout the first half as the Dragons held a 29-27 lead at half time, but kept Braham locked down in the second half, allowing only 17 points scored.
“Our kids were able to play some good defense in the second half,” Hasz said. “Our offense tends to get momentum from our defense and that seemed to be the case in this game as well. It is always nice to be able to secure wins on the road.”
Game highlights: Ellie Hasz had 21 points, 6 rebounds and 4 steals. Sophie Lahti had 18 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists.Meredith Kolling had 8 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 blocks. Karly Jusczak had 6 points and 5 rebounds. Kloey Lind had 4 points and 3 rebounds.
Duluth Marshall 86, Pine City 68
Hasz said that Duluth Marshall came out of the gates firing on all cylinders. In all, the Hilltoppers hit 18 threes in the game.
“We had a game plan in mind and we were not anticipating that they would shoot so well as a team,” Hasz said. “This was a great game for our young squad to learn from.”
Utah commit, Gianna Kneepkins had a big game for Duluth Marshall and scored the 3,000th point of her high school career during the game.
“She has really dedicated herself to the game and it has really paid off for her,” Hasz said.
Hasz said that he was proud of his team’s effort. Though Pine City trailed the whole game, they never stopped working.
“We thought our kids did some good things throughout the game,” he said. “We need to be more consistent and disciplined at times. We know we have work to do, but we are confident that we will continue to get better.”
Game highlights: Pine City was led in scoring by Sophie Lahti, who had 24 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals. Meredith Kolling had 13 points and 8 rebounds. Kloey Lind had 9 points and 7 rebounds. Ellie Hasz had 8 points and 8 rebounds. Maddie Berglund had 6 points and 2 assists.
With the first third of the regular season complete, the Dragons have learned a lot. Hasz said that they have more yet to learn, but are looking forward to attacking the rest of the season to put themselves in position to make a run at playoff time.
