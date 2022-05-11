On Tuesday, May 3, the Dragon track team attended the Rush City Tigerama Invitational. Both girls and boys took first place by a good amount of points. Coach Jared Clementson said, “It was sunny and the temps were in the mid 50s which was great for most. We took a different approach with this meet. We decided to change up many of our athletes into events they don’t do very often. We also used this meet as a good ‘workout’ for many of our top athletes. Giving them a challenging array of events. We got out of it what we wanted as far as that goes, and the icing on the cake was that both teams managed to win despite the changes.”
Dragon girls track
The girls 4x200m relay won with a time of 1:58.8. The 4x100m relay also won with a time of 55.8. Summer Thieman won the 300m hurdles in a time of 53.8. Abby Aagaard won the triple jump with a jump of 30 feet 11.5 inches. Lena Roubinek won the shot put at 31 feet 3.5 inches. Maggie Smetana won the discus with a throw of 111 feet 7 inches. Arissa Rydberg placed second in the 400m dash in a time of 66.3, which is her personal best.
Dragon boys track
The biggest highlight of the day came from the boy’s 4x800m relay, said Clementson. “We put our top four guys together to see how fast they could go, and they proved that they could go fast,” he said.
Eighth grader Weston Clementson started things out fast with a personal best split of 2:11.8. Freshman Braxton Peetz kept things moving with a PB split of 2:14.3. Freshman Charlie Ausmus flew and ran a PB split of 2:06.9. Freshman Eli Fromm finished strong with a PB split of 2:14.9. The boys won by a minute in a time of 8:48. This time puts them seventh on the Pine City top ten list. “It was a race to see!” added Clementon.
The boys 4x200m relay also ran their best time and came in first place with a time of 1:44.6. The 4x400m relay team came in first in a time of 4:02.8. Senior Drake Willert won the 400m dash in a time of 57.0, his personal best. Freshman Roman McKinney had his best time this season in the 3200m run and placed first with a time of 11:59.0. Senior Micah Overtoom won the discus with a throw of 122 feet 9 inches. He also placed second in the shot put with a personal best toss of 42 feet 3 inches. He is now number 6 on the Pine City Top Ten List.
The Dragons Girls and Boys Track team will head to Cloquet on Tuesday, May 10 for True Team. The Great River Conference Championship meet will be in East Central on the following Tuesday, May 17.
