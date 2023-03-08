The Dragon boys basketball team had their last regular season game last week against Esko. Coach Kyle Allen and the boys knew going into the game that Esko was a good team, a state contender team.
The game started off well with senior Luke Wilson getting a drive to the hoop right away. It was a close game the first half, with both teams taking turns in the lead. But Esko would gain some ground right before halftime and take the lead.
In the second half, the score doesn’t reflect how hard the Dragons played. They couldn’t get the points they needed, and Esko kept gaining.
Coach Allen commented, “Our guys showed up and executed the game plan. They played their tails off and did what we asked of them. Although the scoreboard wasn’t the way we wanted it to go, we kept it close in the first half.”
The game would end with a loss for the Dragons 54-74. Coach Allen also commented on how he and the Dragons enjoy playing Esko, and the coach is an old teammate of his, so they have some good comradery.
“We are now the 11th seed at the section, so we have to go on the road to Annandale (6th seed) this Thursday. We’re putting in a lot of work between now and then. We need to get focused, and we are excited to begin playoffs,” said coach Allen about the upcoming week.
The Dragons will play Annandale on March 9 at 7 p.m. Let’s go support our Dragons!
