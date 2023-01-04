Lamont Sydney

Lamont Sydney makes a free throw. 

 Photo by Pine City Boys Basketball

The Dragon boys basketball team headed up to Cloquet to play against Mesabi East on December 27. The Dragons started out strong, with senior Luke Wilson getting possession of the ball right away and taking it to the hoop for an easy lay-up. The Dragons got the next basket too with the basket made by Senior Lamont Sydney and an assist from Wilson. It was a smooth game from there on out – and the Dragons finished with a strong win 80-30.

