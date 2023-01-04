The Dragon boys basketball team headed up to Cloquet to play against Mesabi East on December 27. The Dragons started out strong, with senior Luke Wilson getting possession of the ball right away and taking it to the hoop for an easy lay-up. The Dragons got the next basket too with the basket made by Senior Lamont Sydney and an assist from Wilson. It was a smooth game from there on out – and the Dragons finished with a strong win 80-30.
They then played the Cloquet Lumberjacks the following day. This game was much closer score-wise, but the Dragons were still able to get the win 59-50.
Coach Kyle Allen gave some feedback and commented on the games and how the team is doing so far this season saying, “I thought we came out a little flat against Mesabi East. We went with a bigger rotation - eleven guys. We’re trying to get more guys experience and a chance on the floor. The more guys understand how they fit with each other and how they fit into our system, the better they can play in their role, thus the better we will be as a team.”
Riley Cummings continues to excel rebounding the basketball. “He has been as dominant as I have ever had a player in terms of rebounding the basketball. Our defense, our pressure, was really good in the first half. This tournament gives us a chance to re-center ourselves, focus on only basketball. We had team meetings in the morning and there were a lot of positive things that came out of that. I thought our guys came out with great energy for the Cloquet game, but also sustained that energy,” said Allen.
Not only was it a great experience, he added, but it was also a great win. Allen said that it was the first time we have won that tournament in the history of us going to it. “Hopefully these games will start leading us in the right direction of where we want to go and what we do with the program,” he added.
The Dragons will host Rush City on Thursday, January 5 and then will head down to Chisago Lakes on Saturday, January 7.
