Dragon Boys Basketball season begins with a loss

The Dragon boys basketball team, coached by Kyle Allen, went to Paynesville for their first game of the season on Friday, December 2.
The Dragons got the first basket of the game by senior Mason Charles with a put-back under the hoop. Paynesville answered back with a basket of their own. The Dragons would be behind most of the first half, always coming within 5 to 2 points. At the end of the first half, they would take the lead. The second half started with a score of 28-17, Dragons up by one point. The Dragons would maintain their lead for the first part of the second half. However, Paynesville was able to get a run and pull ahead for the remainder of the game. The game ended with a score of 49-60, a loss for the Dragons.
Coach Allen commented on the game, “We had some first game jitters. It is tough to go on the road on game one, especially traveling 2 plus hours and playing a very good 2AA team. We definitely showed some of our inexperience but gave a lot to work with and showed us a good roadmap on what to work on.” He also commented on Cummings’ and Plasek’s game play that they were “stars in their role and worked their tails off.”
Moving forward and looking into the season, Allen noted, “We have to get back to doing the little things well, program wide. We have had a lot of success over the last several years. That success did not just happen. The players that came before these groups were bought in and took pride in outworking teams day in and day out. They took pride in doing all of the little things correct and not cutting corners. We need to reinstall some of those principles at the sub-varsity level to ensure future program success.”
Stats
Senior Luke Wilson had 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 1 charge, and 26 points. Senior Mason Charles had 4 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 charges, and 11 points. Ashton Seals had 1 steal. Isaiah Hasz had 4 rebounds, 1 steal and 5 points. Lamont Sydney had 9 rebounds, 2 steals and 5 points. Riley Cummings had 10 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 point. Nick Plasek had 1 rebound.
The Dragons will host the East Central Eagles this Friday, December 9 at 7 p.m.
