Pine City, 78 - Ogilvie, 48
It was a night to remember for many of the Dragon Basketball boys. It was Parent’s Night and Senior Night and was a night to show thanks to the parents and community for their years of dedication and time with the program. Coach Kyle Allen commented on this night being very important to the team as their support is what brings success to the program. The seniors on the Dragons team are Micah Overtoom, Kameron Jusczak, Cole Waxberg, Dylan Perterson, Colton Blaisdell, Jason Thieman, and manager, Brynna Reiser.
Coach Allen also commented on the uniqueness of these Seniors. “They will forever be tied to COVID and how they helped navigate the program through it. I think back to when they were juniors, and they had to do workouts in a field because that was their only option. They never missed a day. They led the program along with former senior Caleb Fromm.”
It was also a night to remember for Senior Kameron Jusczak and his family. Jusczak hit his 1,000th point! It was awesome to be there and experience the atmosphere – anticipation for a great accomplishment.
Coach Allen said, “It is quite an amazing feat. He is my sixth player to do so in my time at Pine City. He joins his older brother, Kole Jusczak on that list as a 1,000 point scorer.” That brother, Kole Jusczak, as well as the rest of his family, were all in attendance and watched as Jusczak put in that 1000th point. According to Coach Allen, in order to be a 1000 point scorer, a player has to have two things: longevity and consistency. Kameran Jusczak has both. He has become a leader for the boys basketball team this year, and his coaches, parents, and family could not be prouder of him.
When thinking about this moment, Jusczak said, “I am thankful for all of the people that helped me along the way to achieve this milestone. I set this goal in sixth grade when I witnessed my older brother, Kole, reach this mark. Having him in the stands brought back memories because the roles were reversed now. Also, achieving my goal on senior night and solidifying our fifth conference championship is something I’ll never forget.”
The Dragons once again took the conference championship by winning over Ogilvie with a score of 78-48. Those who watched the game saw the boys cutting down the net after the game as is tradition when you win a championship. The Dragons celebrated an undefeated conference season. Coach Allen is proud of the boys and how they stepped up and played in conference play this season, even though there were people who did not think they would win it this year. Congrats and well-done, Dragon boys!
Pine City, 46 - Mora, 74
On Thursday, the Dragon boys traveled to Mora to play the big rival Mustangs. Coach Allen stated, “Mora is one of the best teams in our section. Mora has some big guys, and any team who plays them has to be prepared.
The Mustangs hit a three-pointer at the beginning of the game. They scored seven points before the Dragons hit a three from Jusczak. Jusczak was then fouled putting up a shot under the hoop. He went to the free-throw line and put in both his free-throws. Freshman Charlie Ausmus hit a three-pointer to put the Dragons ahead by one point, 8-7. It would remain close the first half, and ten minutes into the game the Dragons were still leading 18-15. They kept the lead, but with 1:30 left in the first half, the Mustangs tied the game. They then hit another two-pointer to take the lead going into the second half.
Coach Allen commented, “This game really came down to one thing, rebounding for us. In the first half, we played really well. It was a close game and the half. And the lack of rebounding kinda caught up with us in the second half. So our inability to stop possessions on the defensive end, and our inability to add possessions on the offensive end, kind of led to the demise and the loss.”
The Dragon boys couldn’t quite recover the second half, and the game would come to an end with the Dragon’s taking the loss, 46-74. “They are a heck-of–a-team. It’s a rivalry game for us and them. We hope to get another chance at them in the playoffs. We feel we can make the proper adjustments,” stated Coach Allen.
The Dragons just may get another chance to verse the Mora Mustangs. But first, they will host Chisago Lakes on Wednesday, Feb. 23. This is the rescheduled time from Tuesday, Feb. 22.
