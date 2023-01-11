The Dragon boys basketball team was again pushed back a game due to weather conditions this past week. They were supposed to start the week playing Milaca, but that game will be rescheduled.
Pine City 75, Rush City 67
The Dragons were able to play big time rivals Rush City on Thursday, January 5 at home. It was a big game for the Dragons – a conference, section, and rival game – and a game between friends, as Coach Kyle Allen said.
“This was a knock-down, drag-out fight of a game, being physical on both sides. Neither team was willing to lose or give in,” commented coach Allen.
The game started out with senior Luke Wilson draining a 3-pointer with a pass from fellow senior Riley Cummings. About half way through the first half, the Dragons found themselves down five points but were able to pull back ahead before that half ended. At half-time, the score was 37-34. The boys came out the second half playing hard and kept the lead until the end. The game’s final score was 75-67.
Coach Allen said, “I am happy with our guys and how they responded. Cummings had almost 20 rebounds, that’s unbelievable! Ashton Seals came through and played a great game, proud of him and how he responded.”
Isaiah Hasz had 8 rebounds and 2 assists; Luke Wilson had 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 4 steals; Mason Charles had 8 rebounds, 1 assist and 2 steals; Riley Cummings had 18 rebounds and 3 assists; Nick Plasek had 3 rebounds and 2 steals; Ashton Seals had 4 rebounds and 2 assists; Charlie Ausmus had 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, and 2 blocks; and AJ Ostenson had 2 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 steal.
Pine City 55, Chisago Lakes 92
The boys then headed south to Chisago Lakes on Saturday to play the AAA team. Coach Allen commented on the strong team, saying, ”They are a very talented team – they have size, shooting and speed. It was great for us to get to go there and play. I was happy with how we competed and played. We worked on getting better.”
Although the score was not in the Dragon’s favor, it was a game that will prepare the team for conference games coming up. The final score was Chisago Lakes 92, Dragons 55. The six seniors played hard this game and learned how to “grind,” as Coach Allen says.
Looking ahead, Coach Allen stated, “Again, our expectation is that we’re playing our best basketball at the end of the season.”
The Dragon boys will host Foley on Tuesday, January 10, Oglivie on January 12, and then will head to Duluth Denfeld on January 13.
