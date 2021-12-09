Dragon boys hockey coming into the season strong

After having a strong finish to the 2020-’21 hockey season and coming one game away from making it to the Section 5A final, the Dragon boys hockey team is ready to start its second season in the competitive Mississippi 8 conference.
According to head coach, Seth Sauter, not only is the conference tough, but Section 5A has become more competitive as well, with the addition of teams like St. Cloud Cathedral and Little Falls.
“Even more so than last year, every game on the schedule is going to be a battle. Every game will be tight, which will help us in the long run,” said Sauter. “We have a solid squad returning, and I’m excited to see what this group will achieve this year.”
Sauter added that the team lost a lot of speed in their graduating seniors last year but will have to be a more physical team this year with who they have returning.
“Our goal is always to give ourselves a chance to win the conference and the section,” said Sauter. “We want to be playing our best hockey at the end of the year.”
The team has a solid core with varsity experience, according to Coach Sauter, and he is looking for those veterans to lead the way this year.
Returning as seniors this year are Aidan Welch (captain), Seth Linnell (captain), Jimmy Lindblom (Captain), Mason Olson, Mason Rydberg, Mason Mikyska, Kody Schuno, Hunter Danielson, Jarred Juhl, and the addition of Nick Sinn.
Underclassmen include Ryan Nolan, McCoy Leger, Brent Keeney, Griffin Faur, Isaac Jahnz, Andrew Thole, Ryder Youngbauer, Andrew Duclois, Jacob Stuckey, Jordan Dahl, Camden Madigan, Cody Klein, Hunter Haug, Caden Schlicting, Evan Doenz, Caleb Miller, Oscar Gribauval, Tyler Mohr, Gavin Broz, Trysten Thurman, Jack Rieken, Noah Root, Dylan Schuno, Landon Martfeld, and McCall Leger.
Student managers are Kaylee Meyers, Maci Babolik and Kalyssa Schultz.
The Dragon coaching staff consists of head coach, Seth Sauter, JV assistant coach, TJ Gross, volunteer coaches: Kip Rydberg Jr, Chris Piha and Jonah Sauter.
The boys come into the season with an 11-10 record from last year. They played the Proctor Rails Friday night for their first regular season game. See story on sports page.
