The boys varsity hockey team continued their winning ways, blazing their way to a statement comeback win over St. Francis.
Pine City 7, St. Francis 6
The Dragons had their biggest comeback of the year in the game against St. Francis. The boys were down 4-0 to start the game and down 6-2 early in the third period. But they kept fighting.
Coach Seth Sauter noted that Mason Mikyska and Peyton Smetana were the first to put the the Dragons on the scoreboard after being down 4-0.
“Mason and Peyton had big nights and continue to help lead this team offensively,” he said. “Oscar Gribauval came in for relief for Mason Olson early in the third to shut down the Saints. Oscar stopped all seven shots he saw. Very impressive for a freshamn goaltender. Oscar and Mason Olson have both come in late in games for the other and have come up with great performances.”
Ryder Youngbauer started the comeback by scoring his first goal of the game with five minutes gone in the third period.
“Ryder really picked up his play late in the game, he was everywhere and gave us the energy we needed,” Sauter said.
Peyton Smetana scored his second goal of the game 22 seconds later to bring the Dragons within two goals with just over 11 minutes left in the game.
“Those were big goals,” Sauter said. “There was plenty of time left to come back and it gave us the momentum and confidence we needed at that point in the game.”
The Saints called a timeout realizing the Dragons had the momentum but the Dragons continued to control the play.
Still down two goals late in the game, the Dragons pulled their goalie for an extra attacker with three minutes left. The gamble worked. With the extra attacker on, Ryder Youngbauer scored his second goal of the night with 1:33 left in the game followed by Peyton Smetana tying the game for his third of the game with 1:04 left in regulation.
“The entire team was flying all over the ice late in the game, we were dominating the play,” Sauter said. “Ryder and Peyton did a great job of finishing the opportunities that were created by our hard work.”
He said Seth Linnel’s hard work gave him a breakaway with time running out. Though Linnel was unable to score due to a St. Francis player draped all over him, it gave the Dragons a power play opportunity going into overtime.
“Seth was great in this game,” Sauter said. “He was asked to play center which he had never played. He really came through for us tonight.”
The Dragons came out on fire in the overtime on the power play with Parker Sell hitting the crossbar in the first 30 seconds and Ryder Youngbauer having a prime scoring chance immediately after that. Neither of those shots ended up in a goal but were an indication of what would happen next, when Aidan Welch would score the game-winner in overtime after a mad scramble in front of the St. Francis goalie.
“You could see it building throughout the third period and in the overtime that the boys were not going to be denied in this game,” Sauter said. “It was nice to see Aidan get the game-winner. He is a great two-way player and does a lot for this team but doesn’t always end up getting credit on the scoresheet for all of the little things he does well.”
He noted that the St. Francis goalie is one of the top goalies in the Mississippi 8.
“To score five goals in last 10 minutes of play against a solid goalie shows what kind of offensive firepower we can produce when we play our system and work hard. It was a great team effort tonight. Any one of our players who step on the ice is capable of being the hero, you never know which one of them is going to come through when we need it.
“This team does not quit,” Sauter added. “Some teams might call it a game after giving up two goals early in the third period to go down by four goals, but the boys kept working hard, played our game, and earned the win with a great comeback – one of the best comebacks I have been a part of.”
The Dragon varsity hockey squad controls their own destiny within the conference at this point. If the Dragons win their last four conference games they will win the Mississippi 8 conference in their inaugural season in the conference.
“Winning the conference was one of our goals when we started the season,” Sauter said. “We still have a lot of work to do to get to that point, but with everything that has happened this year, it is nice to know that we can still accomplish that goal. Every game is a battle. We’re going to take it one game at a time like we have been all year.”
