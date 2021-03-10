Coach Kyle Allen said that going into this week, the Dragon boys basketball squad understood that it was now or never.
“We knew we would have to have as close to a perfect week as possible to be able to put ourselves in a position to achieve one of our goals: earn a conference title,” Allen said.
And that is exactly what they did, earning three victories to go on and take a shot at that title this weekend.
Pine City 57, Braham 52
The Dragons were down five at halftime, but ground away at the Bombers to take back the lead. They found themselves up 12, and were able to hold a lead the rest of the way.
Allen said Kameron Jusczak led them on the boards with nine, followed by six from Caleb Fromm and four each from Dylan Petersen, Colton Blaisdell, and Luke Wilson. Wilson led in assists with seven.
Pine City 73, East Central 55
The team got out to a quick lead, 13-0. However, East Central came roaring back before the end of the half and cut that lead to just three points.
“Most of the second half was a back and forth battle,” Allen said. “We were never able to get more than a five point lead until we were able to pull away at the end and finish with free throws from both Kameron Jusczak and Caleb Fromm.”
Pine City 71, Rush City 62
The second half of this game was a back and forth battle until the end. Rush took a one-point lead off of a turnover, but Petersen came down and hit a three to put the Dragons up two again. The Pine City squad never relinquished the lead again.With these three wins, Dragons have put themselves in the running to have a piece of the conference title.
“We will need to finish the process on Friday at Isle,” Allen said. “But I am proud that we have this opportunity.”
Read full story on the Pioneer website at: https://bit.ly/3rEn3lO
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.