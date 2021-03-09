Coach Kyle Allen said that going into this week, the Dragon boys basketball squad understood that it was now or never.
“We knew we would have to have as close to a perfect week as possible to be able to put ourselves in a position to achieve one of our goals: earn a conference title,” Allen said.
And that is exactly what they did, earning three victories to go on and take a shot at that title this weekend.
Pine City 57, Braham 52
“Going to Braham is always a surreal experience for me,” Allen said. “There is so much basketball history there; you can literally see it on the walls with the bigger than life banners of Hall of Fame Coach Vaughan and State Championships.”
He said the Dragons found themselves in a hole early, being down 8-0 to start the game. Luckily, Lamont Sydney came off the bench and hit a big three to get the team on the board. The play was followed up with Charlie Ausmus taking the lone charge of the game.
“We talk a lot about how every season is a lifetime, and this one has had the weirdest process we have ever had,” Allen said. “We are finally starting to get rotations down at the varsity level, who is with who and who is on the court when.”
The team was down five at halftime, but dug in and ground away at the Bombers to take back the lead. They found themselves up 12, and were able to hold a lead the rest of the way.
Allen said Kameron Jusczak led them on the boards with nine, followed by six from Caleb Fromm and four each from Dylan Petersen, Colton Blaisdell, and Luke Wilson. Wilson led in assists with seven.
Pine City 73, East Central 55
Allen noted that the Dragons walked out of East Central earlier this year with a loss.
“They are good, really good, ranked in the top 10 in the state for 1A,” he said. “They had taken revenge on Rush City the night before, avenging a loss (their only loss coming into the game) earlier in the season. We knew that it would be a tough task for us to avenge our own loss from earlier in the year.”
The Dragons got out to a quick lead, 13-0, to start the game. Allen said he was proud of how the boys came through with great excitement and execution.
However, East Central came roaring back before the end of the half and cut that lead to just three points.
“Most of the second half was a back and forth battle,” Allen said. “We were never able to get more than a five point lead until we were able to pull away at the end and finish with free throws from both Kameron Jusczak and Caleb Fromm.”
Jusczak led the Dragons in both points (31) and rebounds (15).
“He was unstoppable for most of the game,” Allen said. “His leadership on the boards continued to shine bright.”
Jusczak was followed on the boards by Petersen with seven. Petersen took the lone charge on the night.
Pine City 71, Rush City 62
The team had to come back and face Rush City the next day.
“With the quick turnaround, we were a bit nervous as a coaching staff,” Allen said. “We play a very high paced and high intensity game where players need time to recover to be able to perform again.”
The team was up 19 points early, but after a bit of foul trouble they found themselves with a three point lead at halftime.
The second half was a back and forth battle until the end. Rush took a one-point lead off of a turnover, but Petersen came down and hit a three to put the Dragons up two again. The Pine City squad never relinquished the lead again.
Kameron Jusczak again led the team on the boards with 12, followed by Jason Thieman with eight, and Petersen and Lamont Sydney with six each. Luke Wilson paced the Dragon on offense with six assists while Cole Waxberg and Caleb Fromm led us in steals with five and four respectively.
“We really had our backs against the wall coming into this week, but I couldn’t be prouder of how we ended the week,” Allen said. “The obstacles and adversities that this team has overcome, both in this week and this year, will be long remembered.”
With these three wins, Dragons have put themselves in the running to have a piece of the conference title.
“We will need to finish the process on Friday at Isle,” Allen said. “But I am proud that we have this opportunity.
