Dragons, 85 - Braham, 39
On Tuesday, Feb. 8, the Dragons Boys Basketball team traveled to Braham to play the Bombers. The gym, as Coach Kyle Allen says, is historic. There is a certain air to it. There are banners from state championships and the “bigger than life” Coach Vaughan’s Hall of Fame banner, all denoting what a memorable atmosphere it is to play in.
Luke Wilson would get the first basket of the game, hitting a three-pointer and then a two-point drive to the basket. The Dragons got a ten point lead early in the game and kept growing that lead throughout the game. Even with a final score of 85-39, Coach Allen felt the Dragons boys were a bit choppy in the first half. They got into some foul trouble and had to work hard to find their rhythm again. According to Coach Allen, they weren’t quite where they were expected and wanted to be.
“Luke Wilson really stepped up in the game. He did a nice job of commanding the offense and setting the tone there. Kameron Jusczak, who saw some foul trouble in the first half, came and played a really nice second half,” said Allen.
Dragons, 58 - Milaca, 72
The Dragons then hosted Milaca on Friday. Going into the game, the Dragons and their coaches knew they were a good team. They were talented and well coached. In Coach Allen’s words, they were “a heck of a team.”
Milaca got the first bucket of the game. But the Dragons came back with Cole Waxberg draining a three pointer, assisted by Jusczak. Milaca pulled ahead and started to gain a ten-plus point lead at one point in the first half. The Dragons went into the locker room at half-time and down by eleven points, 24-35. Coach Allen said the rebounds and defense just weren’t where the expectations needed to be.
The boys came out the second half and showed some real grit by cutting the score to a two to four point game. After being down pretty big, this created some confidence in the Dragons. However, according to Coach Allen, the boys ran out of steam. Allen commented on the game, “I got away from my rotations, I need to do a better job of that. Anytime you lose a piece of the rotation, it throws a wrench in things, so I didn’t do a great job of adjusting. Some mistakes we made in Braham crept back in this game. Hopefully, a good wake-up call for all of us.”
It was a fun game to watch, the crowd was into it and the support was heard and felt. The Dragon boys fought hard the second half but just couldn’t quite pull off the win. Milaca took the win with a score of 72-58. Once again, it is good for the Dragons to take on a team that is not in their conference but will challenge them to become a better team.
Coach Allen commented, “Jusczak didn’t give in, didn’t give up the whole game. And DP (Dylan Peterson) really gutted it out. He did a nice job and continued to grind the whole game.” Jusczak came away from the Milaca game with double digits for points and eight rebounds and two blocks. Peterson had five rebounds, four assists, and three steals along with his eight points. Waxberg hit four three-pointers, had three rebounds and two assists. Wilson hit a three pointer and also grabbed rebounds and a steal. Riley Cummings, Colton Blaisdell and Jason Thieman also contributed points for the team as well as rebounds and assists. Isaiah Hasz also pulled down four boards for the Dragons.
Learning from this loss, and now moving forward, the Dragons will play the Ogilvie Lions at home on Tuesday, February 15 at 7:15 p.m. The Seniors will also be honored that night. They will then travel to Mora on Thursday, February 17.
