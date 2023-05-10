It was a busy week for the Dragon boys tennis team as they had to make up postponed matches from the beginning of the season. Coach Jeff Adams said the Dragons had a good few days of practice the week before in order to prepare for their busy week.
Pine City 7, Aitkin 0
The Dragons started the week on Tuesday, May 2 against the Aitkin Gobblers. “Aitkin is a conference opponent. The guys had to adjust to the windy conditions and were able to use it to their advantage against the Gobblers,” said Adams. The Dragons won 7-0.
First singles Brady Berglund won 6-2, 6-2. Second singles Greyson Johnson won 6-0, 6-1. Third singles Billy Brown won 6-1, 6-0. Fourth singles Ashton Moore won 6-1, 6-0. First doubles Bryer Berube and Aaron Rootkie won 6-1, 6-2. Second doubles Julian Kozisek and Spencer Wicktor won 6-4, 6-1. Third doubles Milo Rydberg and Bohdan Valvoda won 6-1, 6-0.
Pine City 3, Mora 4
The Dragons then hosted Mora on May 3. Mora is both a conference and section opponent. It was a close match as the Dragon team knew it would be. Coach Adams commented, “We knew that everyone was going to have to play well for us to beat the Mora Mustangs. This match was a nail-biter and could have easily gone in Mora’s direction if our guys hadn’t dug deep and kept fighting. Billy and Ashton both came back from losing the first set to win the second and send their matches into a deciding third set. With the match tied 3-3, third doubles were still playing and in the third set. They had fallen behind, but battled back to win their individual match and win the match for the team 4-3.”
First singles Berglund lost 2-6, 1-6. Second singles Johnson lost 2-6, 1-6. Third singles Brown lost 1-6, 6-3, 2-6. Fourth singles Moore won 2-6, 6-4, 6-0. First doubles Berube and Rootkie won 7-6, 7-5. Second doubles Kozisek and Wicktor won 6-4, 6-3. Third doubles Rydberg and Valvoda won 6-3, 6-7, 7-5.
Pine City 2, Foley 5
Then, on May 4, Foley traveled to Pine City. Foley had some strong doubles teams, and the Dragons fought hard but came up short. They lost 2-5. Foley was undefeated in the conference along with the Dragons. This match would decide the conference championship and top seed in the section. “We were able to take some singles points from Foley, but their doubles came out strong and we had some difficulty with our ball placement,” said Coach Adams. “After the big match against Mora the day before, we came out a bit slow, and Foley took advantage of this. We hope we get the chance to play them again in a couple of weeks during our section playoffs.”
First singles Berglund fell 1-6, 3-6. Second singles Johnson won 6-4, 7-6. Third singles Brown won 6-4, 6-4. Fourth singles Moore lost 1-6, 5-7. First doubles Berube and Rootkie lost 6-4, 3-6, 4-6. Second doubles Kozisek and Wicktor fell 1-6, 1-6. Third doubles Rydberg and Valvoda lost 2-6, 2-6.
Pine City 7, North Branch 0
Friday, May 5 was a match against North Branch. The Dragons came ready to play and swept the Vikings 7-0. Coach Adams reported, “Brady and Greyson both had some long matches at first and second singles and were able to make adjustments to their game to defeat their opponents. All three of our doubles teams were dominant at the net in these matches and were able to quickly defeat their opponents with their placement of the ball on serve returns and volleys.”
First singles Berglund won 6-1, 4-6, 6-4. Second singles Johnson won 2-6, 6-1, 6-0. Third singles Brown won 6-0, 6-2. Fourth singles Moore won 6-1, 6-1. First doubles Berube and Rootkie won 6-0, 6-1. Second doubles Kozisek and Wicktor won 6-1, 6-2. Third doubles Rydberg and Valvoda also won 6-0, 6-1.
Conference doubles tournament
The conference doubles tournament was held on Saturday, May 6 at Foley. Berglund and Berube tied their matches at 2-2. Rootkie and Johnson, 3-1. Wicktor and Kozisek, 3-1. Brown and Moore, 2-2. Rydberg and Valvoda, 3-1.
The Dragons will host Fridley on Tuesday, May 9 (no score as of press time) and will then travel to Chisago Lakes on Thursday, May 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.