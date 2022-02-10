The Boys Basketball team had two games, back-to-back. Thursday night they hosted Mille Lacs and Friday night Hinckley-Finlayson.
The Mille Lacs game saw Coach Allen and his team trying something a little different then their norm. As Coach Allen said, “I asked them to play a bit of a different pace in the first half. It was different for us.” He chuckled as he then recalled Luke Wilson coming in at half-time, saying, “Coach, can we not slow it down anymore?”
The Dragons took a thirty point lead the first half. Even trying something new, they were able to still incorporate their game. Once again we were able to see some good playing time from the guys off the bench, and the Dragons finished the game strong with a score of 80-23.
The boys then got to host the Hinckely-Finlayson Jaguars on Friday. “We knew Hinckley was going to be raring to go. We had a great crowd, I cannot speak enough about that. We had the youth basketball guys there and a huge student section. It make it alot of fun when our kids can come and support each other. We hope to continue to make it fun so the school and community continue to support and watch.”
Luke Wilson took a drive to the hoop to get the first basket of the game for the Dragons. The Hinckley Jaguars answered back with a three-pointer. Senior Dylan Peterson then fought for a rebound and put the ball in for two more points. It was a physical first half, but the Dragon boys were able to get a nice lead and go into the second half with a score of 49-38.
Coach Allen recalled, “It felt choppy the first half, so we went a little different direction the second half. We found our flow again.”
The second half the Dragons would continue to pull ahead, and they would finish the game with a score of 85-60. Jusczak pulled down seven boards while Peterson and Lamont Sydney each had four. Senior Cole Waxberg was, once again, hot from the three-point line. He put in eight of his ten three pointers. Jusczak and Peterson both worked hard under the hoop putting in sixteen points each. Luke Wilson, who has the position called the Creator, saw the court and had nine great assists.
The Dragons Boys will play the Braham Bombers on Tuesday, February 8th at the Bombers gym. They will then have a home game versus Milaca on Friday, February 11.
