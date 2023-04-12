The Tennis boys team won two out of their three matches on April 6 at the St. Peter Invitational. They beat Princeton 5-2, lost to St. Peter 1-6, and beat Northfield 4-3.
Pine City is an A school and competed against all AAA schools at this invitational. Coach Jeff Adams commented, “We have not had a practice outside and have only been able to hit some volleys, serves and overheads in the elementary gym. Playing inside at the Gustavus facility was the first opportunity the guys have had to hit ground strokes or service returns.”
He added that since the team has not been able to play any matches, or even any points practicing in the gym, they are still trying to figure out their varsity lineup.
“We played our returning varsity players in a variety of spots giving them a chance to play both some singles and doubles,” said Adams. “We were also able to give some of the guys their first varsity experience, and they all came ready to play hard and give it their best.”
PC vs. Princeton
Greyson Johnson won 6-1,6-3 in first singles. Billy Brown lost 2-6,2-6 in the second spot. Spencer Wicktor won 6-2, 7-6 in third singles. Milo Rydberg lost 0-6, 2-6 in fourth singles.
Bryer Berube and Brady Berglund won 6-1, 6-3 in first singles. Julian Kozisek and Aaron Rootkie won 6-3, 6-3 in second doubles. Ben Strauch and Ashton Moore won 6-3, 6-3 in third doubles.
PC vs. St. Peter
Berglund lost 0-6, 2-6 in first singles. Johnson won 6-1, 6-3 in second singles. Brown lost 1-6,3-6 in third singles. Graden Hanson lost 2-6, 3-6 in fourth singles.
Berube and Rootkie lost 1-6, 3-6 in first doubles. Kozisek and Wicktor lost 6-3, 2-6, 2-7 in second doubles. Rydberg and Bodan Valvoda lost 5-7, 2-6 in third doubles.
PC vs. Northfield
Berglund lost 4-6, 6-0, 5-7 in first singles. Berube won 6-2, 6-3 in second singles. Rootkie won 6-4, 6-0 in third singles. And Kozisek won 8-4 in fourth singles.
Berube and Rootkie won 6-4, 6-4 in first doubles. Moore and Wicktor lost 1-6, 1-6 in second doubles. Cooper Danielson and Tucker Wasson lost 6-8 in third doubles.
The boys tennis team hopes to get out on the courts more this week as the weather warms up. The match against Foley has been postponed until early May. They will host Princeton at home on Thursday, April 13 and then will host Totino Grace and Fridley on the 15th. These are both section opponents.
