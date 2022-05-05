The Dragon boys tennis team continued to show their talent in both doubles and singles play last week. They won their match against Cloquet on Tuesday, 7-0, and against Aitkin on Thursday, 6-1.
It was a cold, windy day in Cloquet, but the Dragon boys fought hard and came away with the win. Senior Hunter Danielson, who was in the top singles spot, came from behind and won with scores of 1-6, 6-4, and 10-6. Freshman Bryer Berube, second singles, had excellent placed shots and won 6-4, 7-5. Sophomore Greyson Johnson was third singles and won 6-0, 6-1. Junior Billy Brown came on strong as fourth singles and won 6-3, 6-0. Coach Jeff Adams commented, “Billy has played both some singles and doubles for the Dragons so far this season and has been willing to give it his all wherever we need him in the line up.”
As for doubles, they all worked hard to the end. They finished with wins for all three matches for first, second and third doubles.
The Dragon Boys dominated again in Aitkin on Thursday. It was a chilly day again, but the Dragons didn’t let that get to them. First singles Danielson won 6-1, 6-3. Johnson won 6-1, 6-2. Brown won 7-5, 6-4. The senior doubles duo, Seth Linell and Mason Mikyska, dominated again 6-3, 6-1. Second doubles, Brady Berglund and Spencer Wicktor, won 6-0, 7-5. Third doubles, Aaron Rootkie and Julian Kozisek, won 6-1, 6-0. Coach Adams commented on the Aitkin match, saying, “Our doubles have continued to be a dominant force in our matches so far. We can count on them to be aggressive and put pressure on their opponents from the start of the match all the way to the end.
The third doubles team of Aaron Rootkie and Julian Kozisek had two big wins this week. These guys came out confident at Aitkin and worked together to take control of the match right away. Aaron had some big serves that frustrated the Aitkin doubles team, and both he and Julian are quick to get to the net and run down lobs.”
This week is looking better weather-wise for the Dragon boys tennis team. They have a busy, full week coming up. They will be hosting Fridley and Totino-Grace on Monday, May 2, which are both section teams. Tuesday, May 3, will again be at home against Foley, which is also a conference and section team. Friday, May 6, will be at home against section team North Branch. They will wrap up their week in Foley on Saturday, May 6, for the Conference Doubles Tournament.
