The Dragon boys tennis team started the week off against Cloquet on April 17. They played strong and took the win 6-1. Coach Jeff Adams reported, “Our singles players continue to improve on keeping the ball in play for the long rallies and reducing our own mistakes. We have worked on being more aggressive at the net in doubles, and the boys did just that against Cloquet to sweep all the doubles matches.”
Pine City 6, Cloquet 1
Brady Berglund, in first singles, lost his match 1-6, 3-6. In second singles, Greyson Johnson defeated his opponent 6-0, 6-0. In third singles, Billy Brown won 6-1, 6-1. And Graden Hanson won 6-1, 6-3 in the fourth singles position. The first doubles duo, Bryer Berube and Aarron Rootkie, were victorious 6-4, 7-5. In second doubles, Julian Kozisek and Spencer Wicktor won 6-0, 6-1. In third doubles, Milo Rydberg and Bodan Valvoda won 6-0, 6-2.
Pine City 7, St. Cloud Cathedral/St. John’s Prep 0
The Dragons then headed to St. Cloud on April 18. Here they faced both section and conference opponents. The boys dominated from the start and came away with the win 7-0. “Berglund continues to improve his singles game. He always has the challenge of playing the best player on the opposing team, and he adjusts his game to find the weakness of his opponent. We moved Wicktor over to singles for this match and he demonstrated his ability to hit solid groundstrokes and cover the singles court,” said coach Adams about the St. Cloud Cathedral matches.
In first singles, Berglund won 6-3, 6-3. In second singles, Johnson won 6-1, 6-0. In third singles, Wicktor won 6-1, 6-1. In fourth singles, Moore match was a default. In first doubles, Berube and Rootkie won 6-0, 6-0. Kozisek and Brown won 6-0, 6-0 in second doubles. And Rydberg and Valvoda won 6-1, 6-0 in third doubles.
Hibbing 5, Pine City 2
The next matches were against Hibbing. Coach Adam and the Dragons knew Hibbing would be a strong team as they had many players returning from last year’s varsity positions. Coach Adams commented, “We played hard and had many close individual matches. Milo and Bohdan split sets, but then came out strong in the tie-breaker to take their match at third doubles. Greyson continues to frustrate his opponents with his slice shots and accurate placement of short court balls. Freshman Ashton Moore played a tough fourth singles match in his first official start on varsity in this position this season. Moore has a strong serve and likes to come to the net and put pressure on his senior opponents.” The Dragons lost to Hibbing 5-2.
Berglund (first singles) lost 6-7, 4-7, 2-6. Johnson (second singles) won 6-0, 6-2. Brown (third singles) lost 2-6, 4-6. Moore (fourth singles) lost 5-7, 2-6. In first doubles, Berube and Rootkie lost 6-3, 5-7, 7-10. In second doubles, Kozisek and Wicktor won 6-3, 5-7, 7-10. In third doubles, Rydberg and Valvoda won 6-3, 0-6, 10-4.
Pine City 1, Mound Westonka 6
The last matches of the day were against Mound Westonka. Again, the Dragons knew they would be a tough team. Coach Adams commented on how he and the Dragons like to schedule and play tough teams during the season so they can improve and get better. Coach Adams said, “Mound Westonka has a tradition of having a strong tennis program and very skilled players. Bryer and Aaron attacked the serves on their opponents to get them out of position so our guy at the net could poach and put the shot away. These two played a really smart game, moving together and attacking the net to take the match at first doubles.” The Dragons ended up with the loss 1-6.
In singles, Berglund lost 0-6, 1-6. Johnson lost 0-6, 3-6. Brown lost 1-6, 1-6. And Moore lost 2-6, 3-6. In doubles, Berube and Rootkie won 6-3, 6-4. Kozisek and Wicktor lost 3-6, 4-6. And Rydberg and Valvoda lost 3-6, 3-6.
The Dragon boys tennis team played in the Litchfield Tournament on April 24. They will then head over to Mora on April 27 and then will host the PC Quad on April 29.
