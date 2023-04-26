Graden Hanson

Graden Hanson has a nice win 6-1, 6-3 in the fourth singles position. Here he is pictured at a recent match. 

 

 Mike Drahosh | Pine City Pioneer

The Dragon boys tennis team started the week off against Cloquet on April 17. They played strong and took the win 6-1. Coach Jeff Adams reported, “Our singles players continue to improve on keeping the ball in play for the long rallies and reducing our own mistakes. We have worked on being more aggressive at the net in doubles, and the boys did just that against Cloquet to sweep all the doubles matches.”

