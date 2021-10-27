The Pine City High School Boys Cross Country Team

The Pine City High School Boys Cross Country Team are the Great River Conference Champions, with Charlie Ausmus the overall winner of the meet.  Running were Sean Skluzacek, Eli Fromm, Bohden Valvoda, Weston Clementson, Charlie Ausmus, Roman McKinney and Ethan Aagaard.

 Kris Clementson

