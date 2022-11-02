It was a cool and overcast day for the Section 7AA Cross Country meet – great conditions for running a race. However, many of the Dragon runners did not run their best race and ended their season in Hibbing on October 27. Eva Johnson was the exception. Johnson ran an exceptional race and earned a place to run in the State Cross Country meet.
Johnson placed 7th with a time of 20:22.2. Coach Jared Clemenston commented, “Eva got out to a great start and found herself with the top pack of eight girls. Some of the girls pulled away throughout the second half of the race, but Eva stayed strong throughout the entire race and even managed to pass a girl in the final stretch.”
Johnson last qualified for the State meet back in 2019 as an 8th grader, but came up just short the past two seasons. “She has dealt with injuries, but she was able to better manage her injuries with the help of Jeff Lahti. She has been more determined than ever to get back to top form, and it was great to see her accomplish her goal,” noted Clementson.
Eva is just the second girl in school history to individually qualify for the State Cross Country meet twice (Alaina Steele was the first). Eva becomes the first Pine City runner to go to State in class AA. Back in 2019, Eva placed 59th in the class A race. Johnson will represent the PCHS Dragons on Saturday November 5 at the St. Olaf campus in Northfield.
Girls
The Dragon girls placed 6th out of eleven teams with a total of 182 points. Hibbing came in first with 47 points.
Rachel Brown placed 28th in a time of 21:48.2. Emma Belsheim ran a time of 22:17.1 placing 37th. Peyton Perreault (23:21.2) and Gracie Larson (23:32.0) ran most of the race together and placed 54th and 56th respectively. Teresa Root placed 64th in a time of 24:44.1 and Paige Gray placed 66th in a time of 24:55.2.
“The girls’ team has become very close over the course of the season. They do such a great job of supporting each other and are a solid team with potential to do even better next year. With no senior girls on the team, all the girls will be returning next year,” said Coach Clementson.
Boys
The boys team placed 4th out of 11 teams with a total of 123 points. Rock Ridge came in first with 25 points. The boys were hoping to do better and send some runners to the state meet, but the runs and times didn’t quite turn out how they hoped.
Coach Clementston commented on Eli Fromm’s amazing race saying, “Fromm had the race of his life and narrowly missed qualifying for the state meet finishing 14th in a massive personal best time of 17:58.8. What makes this performance so amazing is that he is usually our fifth runner and came into the race ranked 36th. Eli knew we needed to have strong performances to give the team a chance at State. He started the race in about 30th. During the race there was a pack of Grand Rapids kids ahead of him, and I told him we needed him to pass them. He passed them all and just kept his pace up passing one runner after another.”
With a little over a half mile to go, the pain was starting to set in, but he kept pushing all the way to the end where he passed a mass of boys and then collapsed after crossing the finish line, said Clementson. “He raced with the best mixture of heart and guts. His effort brought him within one person of making it to State,” he added.
Ethan Aagaard was the top 9th grader in the race. Aagaard placed 21st in a time of 18:12.1. Charlie Ausmus placed 22nd in a time of 18:16.1. Weston Clementson placed 30th in a time of 18:38.1 – his health still was not at 100%. Roman McKinney ran a time of 18:53.1 to place 37th. Bohdah Valvoda (19:21.2) and Anthony Bergeron (19:36.4) placed 52nd and 60th respectively.
“Our boys improved a lot from last year to this year. They were very competitive throughout the season and placed in the top 4 of every race (when all varsity members were racing). Looking ahead to next year, expectations for this group are very high and their goals reflect that,” commenced Coach Clementson on the boys season.
