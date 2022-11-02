Eva Johnson

Junior Eva Johnson heads to the state meet.

 Photo by Kris Clementson

It was a cool and overcast day for the Section 7AA Cross Country meet – great conditions for running a race. However, many of the Dragon runners did not run their best race and ended their season in Hibbing on October 27. Eva Johnson was the exception. Johnson ran an exceptional race and earned a place to run in the State Cross Country meet. 

