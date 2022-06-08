On Tuesday, May 31, seniors Hunter Danielson and Mason Mikyska defeated the number one seed from Foley 6-2, 6-3. This win gives them the opportunity to play in the section finals. The top two teams will move on to the state tournament.
Coach Jeff Adams commented, “Mason and Hunter punched their way into the state tournament by beating Foley in the semifinals. They took on a very talented team from Fridley, and the guys played well taking them to a tiebreaker in the first set. AJ Helmer and Andy Stevenson from Fridley, the number two seed in the tournament, won the match 6-7, 2-6.”
Danielson and Mikyska will participate in the state tournament on Thursday, June 9 at the Reed-Sweat Family Court down in Minneapolis. They will represent the Dragons Tennis team in the first round by playing a doubles team from Rochester Lourdes High School.
“It is a great experience for these guys to play in the state tournament and be among the best players in the state,” said Coach Adams.
We wish you luck and all the best at state!
