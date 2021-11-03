The Pine City High School varsity football team fell in the first round of playoffs to the Foley Falcons, and their season now comes to an end after the 30-14 loss.
The Dragons fell behind in the first quarter, after the Foley squad ran in the touchdown and made the extra two for an 8-0 lead.
However, the Pine City squad came back early in the second quarter, after a seven-yard run by Jacob Lindahl landed the Dragons in the end zone. They missed the two point conversion, and so remained two points behind.
Foley continued to build their lead from there, with two passing touchdowns in the third quarter to build a 23-6 lead.
The Dragons continued to fight, with leadership from Ryan Plasek on offense (60 yards rushing) and defense (four tackles and 11 assists). The squad leaned on their passing game to get back on the scoreboard, with Kameron Jusczak pulling in an 11-yard touchdown pass from Jimmy Lindblom. Brody Clark grabbed another pass from Lindblom for the two-point conversion, and the team was suddenly back within two touchdowns of taking the lead.
Unfortunately, the Falcons were able to put the game away with a 34-yard run, and kicked the final point of the game to walk out with the 30-14 win.
It was a season of ups and downs, but the Dragons showed heart and grit, coming back from early losses to finish with a 4-4 record and to aim their thoughts at next fall and the start of a new Dragon football season.
