It was a tough night for the Dragons as they fell to the North Branch Vikings 58-6 as non-conference opponents in the season opener. The Vikings are coming off a 10-1 season with their only loss coming in last year’s sectional final. A two point loss to Grand Rapids. The Vikings were able to start off this season on a strong note, duplicating last year’s ball control offense. 

