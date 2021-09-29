Despite some excellent play, including a thrilling goal line stand and fumble recovery, the Dragon varsity football game on Sept. 24 was not what players, coaches and fans had hoped for. The Esko Eskomos took a 15-0 lead in the first half and ran away with the game with three more touchdowns in the second half for a final score of 36-0.
