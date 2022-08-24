Dragon football preps for 2022 season
Heidi Burger | Pine City Pioneer

The Pine City Dragon football team is looking to improve after a successful season in 2021. The Dragons got off to a slow start in 2021, with comeback wins in the Howard Bowl (Hibbing), a homecoming victory over Columbia Heights, a big win over Cloquet, and a gritty performance against the Mustangs, the Dragons would finish 4-4. The Dragons look to match last season’s success while continuing to focus on developing strong relationships and player development.

