Dragon football preps for 2022 season

The Pine City Dragon football team is looking to improve after a successful season in 2021. The Dragons got off to a slow start in 2021, with comeback wins in the Howard Bowl (Hibbing), a homecoming victory over Columbia Heights, a big win over Cloquet, and a gritty performance against the Mustangs, the Dragons would finish 4-4. The Dragons look to match last season’s success while continuing to focus on developing strong relationships and player development.
The Dragons open up the season against Class 4A North Branch Vikings on Sept. 1 in Pine City. Co-head coach, Nate Fort, discussed the schedule. “We have one of the toughest schedules in Class 3A football. We will be one of the smallest schools in our district, and our non-conference opponents are 4A schools, twice our size in enrollment,” he said. “Three of our opponents were in their section finals last season including North Branch. It’s an extremely challenging schedule for our program, but we don’t control our opponents. Our job is to prepare the kids.”
The Dragon offense will continue with its ground and pound attack using the power T offense that is becoming a popular offensive trend in Minnesota. The offense will sprinkle in a mix of spread offense from time to time, attacking space and utilizing current strengths of the roster.
Coach Fort said of the offense, “We believe the strength of this team lies in the offensive line; we return four contributors from last season: Zack Watts, Tucker Kubesh, Fred Ausmus, and Nick Plasek. We have juniors, Matt Blake and Leo Letourneau, trying to get into that mix along with sophomores, Wyatt Humenuik and Nick Stewart.”
In the backfield, the Dragons are looking for playmakers that can carry the ball and grind out some yards. Coach Fort noted on the backfield. “You will see a variety of combinations through the year, but expect seniors John Mead, Ashton Seals, Dylan Wasche, along with juniors Jace Preston, Jake Rasmussen, Hunter Haug and Manny Hernandez-Lucht, competing for carries.” Along with those upperclassmen, a strong sophomore and leading rusher, Logan Kolecki, plus sophomores, AJ Ostenson and Daniel Milliman, will be looking to steal some carries.”
The Dragons have solid pass-catching athletes on the edge that will force coach Fort to spread the offense; seniors, Mason Charles and Riley Cummings, add speed, size and solid ball skills. In addition to those guys, juniors, Ricky Clepper and Marek Overtoom, are working in the rotation. Sophomores, Derrick Kinn and Caleb Germain, continue to impress their coaches, potentially seeing time on the field.
On the defensive side of the ball, there are a few more question marks as coaches look to fill out a defense that mostly graduated. Co-head coach, Andrew Burger, said of the defense, “We graduated a host of contributors from last season’s squad including All-District defensive player of the year, Ryan Plasek. It’s impossible to replace the production from those players, but we are confident in our process and the kids that are here.”
The Dragons defense does return All-District honorable mention, Tucker Kubesh. “Tucker is an outstanding football player,” said Burger. “Not often do you get a sophomore winning awards; he will contribute on both sides of the ball helping this team.”
The defense looks to continue with its 3-5 attacking style defense. Burger shared the reasoning on the defensive philosophy. “We like the 3-5 as it allows us to adapt to opposing offenses without having to recreate the wheel each week,” he said. “We can stack the box or press against our power teams, and we can adjust to multiple receiver sets quite easily on spread teams.” Along the defensive front, it will be a continued rotation of players like Kubesh, Watts, Ausmus, Plasek, Leo Letourneau, Nick Stewart, and Wyatt Humenuik.
The linebacker position is much more difficult to pinpoint. “There are a host of solid athletes that are competing for those positions,” said Burger. “The outside linebackers are essential positions, maintaining the edge and have dual responsibilities.” Charles and Clepper look to be solid contributors at those spots. The inside backers get a bit more challenging with seniors, Seals, Mead, McCoy Leger, and Nick Plasek, along with juniors, Haug, Preston, Blake, and Overtoom. Returning starter and sophomore, Logan Kolecki, will find plenty of reps, along with Derrick Kinn included in that mix.
At defensive back, the Dragons graduated all three starters from last season. Seniors, Riley Cummings, Bryce Erickson and Dylan Washe, make a solid group. Coaches expect contributions from Elliot Blatz, Jake Rasmussen, Manny Hernandez-Lucht, and don’t be surprised to see sophomores AJ Ostenson and Braxton Peetz who are having a solid camp and looking for a role.
The Dragons travel to Rush City on Saturday, August 27 and participate in their scrimmage with a host of local schools. The coaching staff is looking forward to that scrimmage and evaluating players for specific roles on the team.
The Dragons season opener is against the North Branch Vikings at the Dragon’s home field on Thursday, Sept. 1, with kickoff at 7 p.m.
Football schedule 2022
Thursday, Sept, 1: Varsity vs North Branch in Pine City at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept 6: JV @ Rush City at 5 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 8: C @ North Branch at 4:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 9: Varsity @ Aitkin at 7 p.m. AHS Veterans Field
Monday, Sept. 12: C @ Mille Lacs (site TBD) at 4:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 16: Varsity vs Hibbing in Pine City at 7 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 19: JV @ Hinckley-Finlayson at 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 20: JH Football vs Braham - 7th at 4 p.m.; 8th at 5 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 22: 8th @ Mora at 4:15 p.m.; 7th vs Mora @ 4:15 p.m.; C @ Esko at 5 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 23: Varsity @ Esko at 7 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 26: JV vs Esko at 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 27: JH Football @ Ogilvie; 7th at 4:30 p.m.; 8th at 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 29: JH Football @ Mille Lacs - 7th at 4:30 p.m.; 8th at 5:30 p.m.; C vs Mora at 5 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 30: Varsity @ Proctor at 7 p.m.
Monday, Oct 3: JV vs Barnum at 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct 4: JH Football @ East Central - 7th at 4 p.m.; 8th at 5 p.m.
Thursday, Oct 6: C vs Ogilvie 4:30 p.m.; JH @ Grantsburg at 5 p.m.
Friday, Oct 7, (HOMECOMING): Varsity vs Two Harbors at 7 p.m.
Monday, Oct 10: JV @ Braham 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct 11: JH Football vs Hinckley-Finlayson - 7th at 4:15 p.m/8th at 5:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct 13: JH Football vs Rush City - 7th at 4 p.m.; 8th at 5 p.m.
Friday, Oct 14: Varsity vs Cloquet 7 p.m.
Monday, Oct 17: JH Football @ Willow River - 7th sat 4:30 p.m.; 8th at 5:45 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct 19: Varsity @ Mora 7 p.m.
