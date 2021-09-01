The Dragon varsity football team will hit the field this year under the watchful eyes of co-head coaches Nate Fort and Andrew Burger. After a year of COVID-19 restrictions, the coaches – and their team – are looking forward to taking on the competition in front of a hometown crowd.
Q: What are you most excited for this year?
A: Having our fans back in the stadium! Being on the sidelines with the athletes and coaches, hearing the cheers, the up beat tempo from our pep band. Witnessing our players get excited about a big play. Watching young men have a blast playing a game with their buddies and seeing their passion and excitement when they have success.
A: How is the roster shaping up?
We have 14 returning players that started multiple games from this past season. We played a full complement of nine games last season that really propelled our ability to have some good experience in all position areas. We don’t have any new stand out players that will make huge contributions, but we have quite a few underclassmen that will have the opportunity to contribute on a weekly basis.
Our offensive backfield will consist of a variety of runners, but look for seniors Jacob Lindahl, Timmy Johnson and Jason Theiman to create space on the edges and Ryan “Rhino” Plasek up the middle. We also have a nice mix of Brody Clark, Ronald Martini looking to steal some carries.
Our road pavers up front are TJ Davis, Gavin Rockstroh, Colin Verret, Fred Ausmus and a combination of Ed Hiler and Micah Overtoom to create some running lanes. The “Road Crew” all return from last year with significant playing time and experience. Protecting our offensive edges will be a combination of Colton Blaisdell, Ryan Prihoda, Riley Cummings and Mason Charles. This group also looks to stretch the field horizontally. Commanding the huddle will be Jimmy Lindblom, last year’s starter, and senior Dylan Peterson.
Defensively, we return 10 guys with experience on the big stage. On the back end, Brody Clark and Jason Theiman both return with multiple varsity level games under their belt. Look for a combination of Dylan Peterson and Colton Blaisdel at the Safety position. At linebacker, we’re still looking for a few players to solidify their spots. Ryan Plasek will man the Mike with a few new guys in the mix at Will and Sam backers. Look for Nick Plasek, Gavin Rockstroh, Jace Preston and potentially freshman Logan Kolecki stealing reps and creating depth for our future.
On the edges, we return Jacob Lindahl, Kameron Jusczak, Mason Charles and Timothy Johnson. This group will be a great group on the edges protecting the outside run. The three in the middle on the line will be a constant combination of players with vast experience. Ed Hiler, Tucker Kubesh and Micah Overtoom should be hearing their names on the tackle chart.
Q: Any upcoming milestones for your team?
A: This will be our second season as co-head coaches, but really our first experience in a normal setting. Look for a combination of new team swag and gear.
Q: What are your goals for the season?
A: We want to win games and be a threat for our District championship. But our main purpose and goal is to put a great group of kids on the field. We trust and believe in our structure and want to establish meaningful experiences with these kids.
We have an outstanding group of young men who are devoted to one another. They demonstrate trust, care and passion for the game of football, their coaches and teammates.
Coming up
The Dragon squad has a number of big games on the horizon.
• Friday, Sept. 17: In what they are dubbing the “Howard Bowl,” pitting Pine City alum Shaun Howard and his Hibbing squad against the Dragons and longtime assistant coach Dennis Howard..
• Friday, Oct. 1: Homecoming vs. Proctor.
• Wednesday, Oct. 20: Home game vs. Mora to close out the regular season.
Check out the Dragon Football webpage at https://pinecityhs.rschoolteams.com/page/3120 for more. The coaches report that they are working on the team’s social media presence.
Team roster
1 Dylan PetersonQBDBSr
2 Jake RasumessenTEDBSo
3 Jason TheimanRBDBSr
4 Logan HarveyOLDLFr
5 Brody ClarkRBDBSr
6 Marek OvertoomTELBSo
7 Jimmy LindblomQBLBSr
8 Timmy JohnsonRBLBSr
9 Austin WeinerQBLBFr
11 Caleb GermainTELBFr
14 AJ OstensonRBDBFr
15 Eli BlatzTE DBSo
16 Bryce EricksonQBDBJr
17 Logan KoleckiRBLBFr
18 Braxton PeetzRBDBFr
20 Colton BlaisdellTEDBSr
21 Anthony HillOLDLJr
23 Owen AndersonTELBFr
26 Damion TorgersonRBDBJr
27 Ryan PlasekRBLBSr
28 Jace PrestonRBLBSo
29 Jacob LindahlRBLBSr
30 Ryan PrihodaTEDBJr
32 Daniel MillimanRBLBFr
34 Riley CummingsTEDBJr
36 Ronnie MartiniRBLBJr
37 Tyler OlsonTELBSr
38 Landon GanoteRBDLFr
40 Dylan WascheRBLBJr
43 Ricky ClepperTELBSo
44 Mason CharlesTELBJr
50 Trevor HazeltonOLDLSo
51 Colson BerglundOLDLSo
52 Nick PlasekOLLBJr
53 Wyatt HumenuikOLDLFr
54 Luke HirschOLDLSo
57 Gavin RockstrohOLLBSr
59 Kenny GoffOLDLSr
60 Collin VerrettOLDLJr
63 Matt BlakeOLLBSo
64 Jared JuhlOLDLSr
68 Micah OvertoomOLDLSr
71 Luke BloomquistOLDLFr
70 Fredrick AusmusOLDLJr
72 TJ DavisOLDLSr
73 Nicolas StewartOLDLFr
74 Tucker KubeshOLDLSo
75 Edwin HilerOLDLSr
77 Hunter BostromOLDLSo
78 Matt JohnsonOLDLSo
79 Zack WattsOLDLSo
82 Kameron JusczakTEDLJr
Bryer WillertTEDBFr
Game schedule
Friday, Sept. 3 Varsity @ North Branch 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 7 HOME JV vs Rush City 5 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 9 C Squad @ Mora 5 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 10 HOME Varsity vs Aitkin 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 16 C Squad @ North Branch 5 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 17 Varsity vs Hibbing @ Mountain Iron 6 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 20 JV @ Willow River 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 21 HOME Junior High vs Willow River 4:15 / 5:15 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 23 8th @ Mora 4:15 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 23 HOME 7th vs Mora 4:15 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 24 HOME Varsity vs Esko 7 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 27 HOME C Game vs Mille Lacs Raiders 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 28 Junior High @ Braham 4 / 5 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 30 HOME Junior High vs Mille Lacs 4:30
Friday, Oct. 1 HOMECOMING Varsity vs PrOct.or 7 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 4 HOME JV vs Hinckley-Finlayson 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 5 Junior High @ Cambridge-Isanti 4 / 5 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 7 Junior High @ Rush City Rush City 4:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 7 HOME C Squad vs Esko 5 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 8 Varsity @ Two Harbors 7 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 11 HOME JV vs Braham 5 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 14 HOME Junior High vs Ogilvie 4:15 / 5:15 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 15 Varsity @ Cloquet 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 19 Junior High @ Hinckley-Finlayson 4:30 / 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 19 HOME C Squad vs North Branch 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 20 HOME Varsity vs Mora 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.