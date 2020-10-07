Pine City High School will get their varsity football and volleyball seasons rolling this weekend, with volleyball taking the court at Isle on Thursday, Oct. 8 and the football team welcoming Two Harbors on Friday, Oct. 9.
Pine City High School Activities Director Rick Engelstad said that planning for the season got going before the Minnesota State High School League made the decision to let the athletes play on Sept. 21.
“The week before [the decision] there was a lot of rumblings,” Engelstad said. “We talked to the coaches. We were ready to roll if they were ready to start stuff.”
He said that trying to have a football season in March – which was what the league had planned to do previously – could have meant dealing with significant amounts of ice and snow.
“It makes a lot more sense having it here now than it does March 15 for football,” Engelstad said. “Volleyball could have went anytime, but football, in outstate Minnesota – there’s no way it was going to be played in March.”
He said that concerns remain about keeping student athletes, athletic staff and their families safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. “You don’t know day to day, week to week,” Engelstad said. “We’re just trying to stay healthy enough so that we can stay in school. That’s the most important thing. You never know if our numbers are going to be so high that we have to shut things down. That’s kind of the scary thing.”
Engelstad said that due to requirements set by the Minnesota State High School League pertaining to spectators, they will not be having any tickets for sale at the volleyball and football events.
Volleyball will not be allowed to have any spectators since it is indoors. Football will have limited numbers, with each player getting two tickets for parents, grandparents or guardians. However, WCMP will be streaming Dragon volleyball and football games.
“We’re excited about having kids out competing,” Engelstad said. “Hearing the kids laughing and talking and participating and playing – you know, we didn’t have any of that in school March and on. It’s great to have them back.”
Dragon varsity Football
Friday, Oct. 9 vs Two Harbors @ 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 16 @ Mora @ 6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 23 vs Esko @ 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 30 @ Crosby-Ironton @ 7 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 5 vs MLWR @ 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 11 @ Aitkin @ 6 p.m.
Dragon varsity Volleyball
Thursday, Oct. 8 @ Isle 7:15 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 12 vs Braham 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 13 @ Braham 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 20 @ Hinckley 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 22 vs Hinckley 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 27 @ Onamia 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 29 vs Onamia 7:15 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 2 vs East Central 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 5 @ East Central 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 10 @ Rush City 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 12 vs Rush City 7:15 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 16 @ Ogilvie 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 20 vs Ogilvie 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 24 vs Isle 7:15 p.m.
