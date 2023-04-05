Dragon Girls basketball awards and recap

The Dragons girls basketball team received their honors last week. Pictured from left to right are Sophie Lahti (all-conference earner), Kloey Lind (all-conference earner), Ella’s Sell (all-conference earner), Brooke Bolund, Karly Jusczak (all-conference earner), Vivian Lahti, Emma Belshiem, Piper Mettling, Mallory Clepper, Summer Thieman (all-conference honorable mentionearner).
The Dragon girls basketball team was the team to watch this year! They dominated some major games, and their skill and athleticism shined through. They finished their season with a record of 22-7, 12-0 in conference play. They won their fourth consecutive conference championship.
Coach Ted Hasz said all four of the past seasons have been with an undefeated record in conference games.
All-conference earners include Karly Jusczak, Sophie Lahti, Kloey Lind, and Ella Sell. All-conference honorable mention earner was Summer Thieman.
All-section earners are Karly Jusczak and Sophie Lahti.
Letter winner include Isabelle Jarveis, Sophie Lahti, Kloey Lind, Ella Sell, Emma Belsheim, Karly Jusczak, Summer Thieman, Piper Mettling, Brooke Boland, Mallory Clepper, Vivian Lahti,
and Samantha Lotz.
All-State went to Sophie Lahti. All-State Academic earners include Sophie Lahti, Kloey Lind and Ella Sell.
