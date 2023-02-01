The Lady Dragons took first place in conference by defeating Braham, who was also undefeated until this game.
Pine City 66, Braham 42
Freshman Piper Mettling scored the first points for the Dragons in the January 24th game, by draining a 3-pointer. The Dragons kept their lead the first half, staying about ten points ahead. The second half they came out ready to play again and deepened the score to a 20-point lead. Braham couldn’t keep up, and the Lady Dragons finished the game off with a score of 66-42.
Coach Ted Hasz commented, “I thought our defense was the key to the game. The kids came out and executed the game plan very well. Offensively, we didn’t shoot the ball as well as we can but you have to give Braham credit for some of that as well. With playing so many road games to start the season, it was great to get back in front of our fans and play well. It was a nice win over a quality team.”
Top scorers for the team were seniors, Kloey Lind and Ella Sell, each contributing 17 points to the overall score. Karly Jusczak put up 14 points, and Sophie Lahti put up 11 points for the team. Other point contributors were Piper Mettling and Summer Thieman.
Pine City 77, Rush City 58
The Dragons played their second consecutive home conference game against Rush City at Pine City High School on January 26. The “Three Bigs” – Sophie Lahti, Kloey Lind, and Karly Jusczak – dominated this game, with all getting in the double digits for points and rebounds.
The Dragons built up quite a score in the first half, leading 48-22. The second half they continued to play their game, and the results showed. The final score was 77-58. A fan commented, “It looked like a collegiate game out there! Those Dragon girls are awesome!”
Coach Hasz said, “The kids had great energy in the first half and moved the ball well. I thought our pressure defense made the difference in the first half. The kids were flying around and making plays. The team has been doing a great job of sharing the ball and taking ownership of their roles.
High scorer for the team was Karly Jusczak with 25 points, Sophie Lahti put up 18 points, Kloey Lind put up 12 points, and Ella Sell contributed 10 points. Also helping the team out were Summer Thieman, Piper Mettling and Vivian Lahti.
The girls have a big three game week next week with St. Francis on the road and then two home conference games. “All games are important down the stretch. We intend to be playing our best basketball from here on,” added Hasz.
The girls play East Central at home on Jan. 31 and then the Mille Lacs Raiders on Friday, February 3.
(0) comments
