The Lady Dragons went down to neighboring rivalry Rush City on Thursday, January 5. The Dragons had a great start and took an early lead. They kept that lead and more and went into the locker room at half-time with a nice lead of 50-25.
Coach Ted Hasz said, “We were able to set the tone with a very good start. We came out with some good intensity on defense which allowed us to get some stops. Our offense is usually fueled by our defense, which was the case again at the start of the second half.”
The Dragons started the second half off strong again, with a 15-2 run. It was smooth sailing from there, and the Dragons won the game easily with a score of 80-45.
The Lady Dragons then headed on the road again on Saturday to play in the Breakdown Lake Superior Classic at Duluth East. This was a different game from Thursday’s, and they came away with a well-earned victory. Crosby-Ironton has freshman Tori Oehrlein, a star player on the rise. The Dragons were able to hold Oehrlein to only 16 points, less than her usual. Coach Hasz was very proud of how Ella Sell and Summer Thieman played defense. The Dragons scored their first bucket with an out-of-bounds pass from Sophie Lahti to Kloey Lind under the hoop. The Dragons worked hard and kept their lead, usually within 8 points.
At half-time, the score was 38-31. In the second half, the Dragons found themselves tied with Crosby-Ironton. They took charge again and pulled ahead. However, towards the end of the half, they were behind 51-49.
It was an intense last part of the game, with girls going to the free-throw line multiple times. The Dragons dug down, played strong, grabbed rebounds, and took the win with a score of 67-59.
Coach Hasz commented on the week, “It was a great week for us. We learned a lot about ourselves over the holidays and are getting better each day. We have a lot of great games coming up which will continue to challenge us and make us better.”
The Lady Dragons will play Ogilivie away on January 12 and then will play Goodhue on January 14.
Stats for Rush City game
Piper Mettling had 3 rebounds and 1 assist; Ella Sell had 6 points and 1 assist; Karly Jusczak had 22 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assist, 5 steals, and 1 charge; Emma Belsheim had 2 points and 1 charge; Vivian Lahti had 3 points and 1 steal; Sophie Lahti had 16 points, 16 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals; Kloey Lind had 27 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist, and 3 steal; and Summer Thieman had 4 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and 3 steals.
Stats for Crosby-Ironton
Summer Thieman had 5 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist, 1 steal, and 1 charge; Karly Jusczak had 24 points, 18 rebounds, 7 assists, and 1 block; Kloey Lind had 16 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, and 3 steals; Ella Sell had 3 points, 1 rebound and 1 charge; Sophie Lahti had 19 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals.
