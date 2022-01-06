Dragon Girls Basketball show up to Holiday Tournament

On Dec. 29, the Dragon girls basketball team traveled to St. Cloud for what is considered one of the biggest holiday events in the country – the Breakdown USA Granite City Classic. They first played Big Lake.
The game began with Kloey Lind tipping it to Carissa Nascene who then passed it to Karly Jusczak who made a nice lay-up for two points. It was back and forth, with both teams fighting hard to keep the lead.
Ten minutes into the game, the Dragons were down five to eight. Ella Sell then hit a three pointer to tie the game. Toward the end of the first half, the Dragons pulled ahead and the ladies headed into the locker room for the half with a score of 25 to 20, Dragons in the lead.
Lind started off the second half with a rebound and put back for two points. The Lady Dragons continued to work hard the second half, and with ten minutes left in the game, they were up 35 to 26. Big Lake did gain momentum and brought the score to 35-34, but they were not able to take the lead. The Dragons would win with a score of 44 to 40.
“It wasn’t easy, as every time we thought we were going to pull away, Big Lake would fight back. We were proud of the kids for finding a way to win on a day where we were not at our best,” said Coach Hasz.
Sell put up two three-pointers. Jusczak dominated with twelve rebounds, put up twenty-one points, had two steals and one block. Lind added her nine points and five rebounds as well as getting five big assists and three steals. Nascene had five points, one assist and two steals. Thieman showed her skills with five great steals, two assists, and three rebounds. Brooke Bolund made her presence known with three rebounds, four assists and two steals. Emma Belshiem also saw playing time and put in a three-pointer for the Dragons.
The following day, the Dragons took on Tartan. “We had our best performance of the year so far. The kids really played together and shared the ball well. More importantly, the kids played with poise and took care of the ball,” recalled Coach Hasz.
The Dragon girls once again started off with a bucket right away. Nascene grabbed the ball, passed it to Lind, who passed it to Thieman at the three-point line. Thieman took her shot and put it in. Lind then drove to the basket for a lay-up to put the Dragons up 5 to 0 just a few minutes into the game. The Lady Dragons would end the first half in the lead with a score of 35 to 23. Lind would get the first bucket of the second half with an assist from Jusczak. Lind then returned the favor and passed the ball to Jusczak who shot and made a baseline three. The score was now 40 to 23, Dragons in the lead.
The Dragons were able to keep pulling ahead and were even able to get in some of the other players from the bench. It was a great game for the Lady Dragons, with every player contributing in some way. The Dragons took the win with a score of 73 to 44.
Lind said, “The team played really well together, and we were able to beat two big schools.”
Coach Hasz felt pride in his team and noted, “The girls gained a lot of confidence with this win, and I think they now believe that they can reach the goals that have been set if they keep getting better day by day.”
Nascene had three rebounds, three assists and two steals. Sell added a three-pointer, one assist and one steal. Jusczak and Lind worked hard for their team in all aspects of the game. Jusczak had a whopping twenty-seven points, eleven rebounds, and four assists. Lind had twenty-four points, thirteen rebounds, seven assists, and four steals. Thieman was a tough competitor with eighteen points (nine of those points coming from 3’s), three rebounds, two assists, and one steal. Bolund was a team player with three rebounds and three assists. also saw some stats from Piper Mettling and Mallory Clepper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.