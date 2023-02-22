Lady Dragons clinched the conference championship

On Thursday, Feb. 16, the Lady Dragons clinched the conference championship for the fourth straight year with a 99-64 win over Ogilvie, which was also on their annual Dragon Sister Night and Hoops for Hope Night. Through selling Hoops for Hope t-shirts and having collection bins, the girls raised $500 for the American Cancer Society! Way to go Lady Dragons!

 Photo by Kim Jusczak

It was an epic week for the Dragon girls basketball team as they secured the conference title for the fourth year in a row! After a big section Valentine’s win over Foley on Tuesday (69-48), the Dragons hosted Ogilvie on Feb. 16. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.