On Thursday, Feb. 16, the Lady Dragons clinched the conference championship for the fourth straight year with a 99-64 win over Ogilvie, which was also on their annual Dragon Sister Night and Hoops for Hope Night. Through selling Hoops for Hope t-shirts and having collection bins, the girls raised $500 for the American Cancer Society! Way to go Lady Dragons!
It was an epic week for the Dragon girls basketball team as they secured the conference title for the fourth year in a row! After a big section Valentine’s win over Foley on Tuesday (69-48), the Dragons hosted Ogilvie on Feb. 16.
Pine City 99, Ogilvie 64
The Dragons were able to take a double digit lead by half time and then continued to build that lead into the second half. Coach Ted Hasz is happy with how the girls have been able to keep scoring in different situations. He said, “The kids are finding ways to score regardless of the tempo of the game. We have been scoring on the break, we have been scoring when we need to slow it down and we have been able to do it both inside and out. It all starts with playing great defense and owning the defensive boards.”
The Dragons have gained confidence in each other and in their skills this season, which in turn leads to points on the offense. And points they did score against Ogilvie – 99 points! The final score was a win, 99-64.
Pine City 84, Chisago Lakes 45
The Dragons then hosted the Chisago Lakes Wildcats on Friday, February 17. It was not their best first half; they had a one point lead at halftime. But they came out the second half ready to play. They outscored Chisago Lakes 52-14 in the second half, ending the game with a score of 84-45.
“The kids were not thrilled with their first half. We give a lot of credit to Chisago Lakes for playing a good first half, but our girls were determined to come out and take care of business in the second half,” said Hasz. “The kids played some of their best defense of the season in the second half. The intensity of our kids was a key; they were anticipating and moving their feet very well. It was a great way to end a 3-0 week.” He added that the team still has work to do, but they have definitely continued to get better throughout the season.
The Dragons are a great team to watch; their skill and ability are tremendous. They played Cloquet on Monday, Feb. 20, then will play Milaca at home on February 23.
Stats for Foley game
Sophie Lahti earned the team 23 points; Kloey Lind put up 22 points; Karly Jusczak earned the team 14 points; Summer Thieman put up 7 points; and Ella Sell earned 3 points.
Stats for Ogilivie game
Kloey Lind was high scorer for the night, putting 28 points on the scoreboard. Jusczak and Sophie Lahti each contributed 21 points. Ella Sell earned 13 points for the team, Vivian Lahti earned 6 points, Thieman put up 5 points, Mallory Clepper earned 4 points, and Piper Mettling scored 1 point.
