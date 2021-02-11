After their first loss of the season last week, the Pine City High School girls varsity basketball squad continued their winning ways this week with two more victories.
Pine City 71, Hinckley-Finlayson 48
The Dragons had one of their slower starts of the season as the Jaguars jumped out to a 13-6 lead about eight minutes into the game.
“We were definitely having a hard time making shots early,” said Coach Ted Hasz. “The kids created some offense by turning up the defense and creating some turnovers.”
Hasz said the Dragons went on a nice 27-4 run to end the half and held a 33-17 lead at the half. They continued to build the lead in the second half and coasted to the victory.
Pine City had some big performances from multiple players. Sophie Lahti had 23 points and 15 rebounds. Ellie Hasz had 23 points and nine rebounds. Kloey Lind had a great game with 16 points and eight rebounds. Karly Jusczak had six points and three rebounds. Maddie Berglund had three points. Carissa Nascene had a nice game with four assists, seven deflections and three steals. “The kids are finding ways to contribute in many different ways which will lead to good things for our team.”
Pine City 64, East Central 29
Pine City was able to methodically take control of this conference clash.
“There were no big runs, the kids just consistently added to the lead throughout the game,” Hasz said. “East Central was able to slow the pace a bit, but the kids stayed patient and played good defense.”
Hasz said the Dragons were leading by a score of 34 to 14 at the half and 60-20 when running time began. Ellie Hasz had 26 points including six three pointers. She also had five rebounds, three assists and two steals. Sophie Lahti had a nice overall game with 14 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and four steals. Kloey Lind also had a double double with 14 points and 10 rebounds to go with four assists. Ella Sell keeps getting better every week and had six points, two rebounds and two steals. Karly Jusczak had four points. Carissa Nascene had three rebounds, four assists and four steals.
“We had another good week where we can see improvements in multiple areas,” Hasz said. “We are becoming a well rounded team that does many things well.”
