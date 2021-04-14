The Dragon girls basketball team ended their season with a record of 16-3. They won their first and only playoff game. Unfortunately, COVID protocols ended their season at that point.
“It was a very disappointing way to end the season,” said Coach Ted Hasz. “The players and coaches felt the team was very prepared to make a great run in the section tournament.”
There were many great things that happened during the season and the team celebrated with their end of the year banquet on Sunday, April 11.
Coach Padrick Judd and Coach Adam Jensen each talked about their teams – the C squad and JV respectively. Both said they saw great improvement throughout the season and were very excited to see where these kids will be after a great off-season.
Coach Hasz talked about a very successful varsity season and handed out awards. The Dragons set a number of team and individual records throughout the season and continued their program’s run of great seasons.
“We are very happy with what the team was able to accomplish this season,” Hasz said. “We are going to miss Ellie Hasz next year but we know that she is ready to be successful in college. We have a great returning group who have big goals going into next season.”
Team awards
Academic Gold Award, Conference Champs (undefeated in conference for 2nd straight year)
Individual awards
• Senior Ellie Hasz: All State, All State Academic, Conference MVP, Pine City’s all time leading scorer with 2,118 career points, All-Conference, Letter Winner
Ellie will be attending the University of Mary on a basketball scholarship. UMary is an NCAA Division II program which competes in the NSIC and is located in Bismarck, North Dakota.
• Junior Maddie Berglund, All Conference Honorable Mention, Letter Winner
• Junior Rhaya Merrick (Manager): Letter Winner
• Junior Carissa Nascene: Letter Winner
• Sophomore Sophie Lahti: All State Honorable Mention, All Conference, Letter Winner
• Sophomore Kloey Lind: All Conference, Letter Winner
• Sophomore Ella Sell: Letter Winner
• Freshman Karly Jusczak: All Conference, Letter Winner
• Freshman Summer Thieman: Letter Winner
