Dragons, 57 - Bombers, 45
On Tuesday, Feb. 8, the Lady Dragons Basketball team secured their third championship for the Great River Conference. The gym was full of pink as the Dragons had their Pink Out Night – a fundraiser for cancer.
The Dragons would get the first basket from Ella Sell who received the pass from Karly Jusczak dribbling fast down the court. Kloey Lind would get the next two-pointer from under the hoop. Halfway through the first half, the Dragons had the lead 14-6. With fifteen seconds of the first half left, Ellla Sell drained a baseline three to put the score at 26-21.
The second half started off with a three from Carissa Nascene, in which the Braham Bombers would aswer back with two three’s of their own. The score was 29–27. The score remained close with the Lady Dragons keeping the lead. With ten minutes left in the game, the score was 35-33, but the Bombers kept pushing and tied the game at 39-39 with just six minutes left. Lind then took the ball to the hoop for a two-point basket to bring the Dragons back in the lead. With one minute left in the game, the Dragons pulled ahead by ten points, and were able to secure the win with a score of 57-45. Great win, Lady Dragons!
Coach Ted Hasz said, “Braham played us tough the first time, and we knew we had to come out and play great defense to give ourselves a great chance. It was evident that the girls wanted this win as they really dug in and got it done during the last few minutes of the game.”
Jusczak, Lind, Berglund, and Nascene were all in the double digits for points as well as each having three assists. Jusczak also had a huge seventeen rebounds, Lind coming in with eight.
In response to their win and moving forward in the season, Coach Hasz stated, “Winning the conference is a great accomplishment and is always one of our goals. We still have other goals that we want to reach as well, so hopefully, this is just the start.”
Dragons, 38 - Wildcats, 56
On Friday, the Dragons traveled to Chisago Lakes to play the twentieth ranked team in AAA. They knew going in it was going to be a well-fought game. According to Coach Hasz, Chisago Lakes is known for capitalizing on transitioning. The first half, the Dragons were able to limit their transition game. Lind was fouled under the basket and put in the first point of the game with a free throw. The Dragons played well and were up most of the first half. They went into half-time up by one point, 22-21. The second half started similar to the first. However, Chisago Lakes were able to get a few transition baskets to throw the Dragons off. Coach Hasz said, “We turned the ball over a few times and kind of lost our mental focus for a few possessions.” The Chisago Lakes Wildcats would create a large enough lead that the Dragons were not able to recover. The game would end with a score of 56-38, a loss for Pine City.
Coach Hasz and his team will not let this game disappoint them. Hasz said, “This is exactly why we try to schedule great teams during the season. We feel that we will learn a lot from these games and be ready for the playoffs when they arrive.”
Jusczak and Lind put in double digits for their team and each hit the boards hard. Jusczak had twelve rebounds and Lind had seven. Thieman and Sell each grabbed three rebounds as well.
The Dragons will play Foley Monday night at home at 7:15 p.m., and then will go to Ogilivie on Thursday, February 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.