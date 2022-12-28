A mix of clouds and sun this morning, then some snow showers this afternoon. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%..
The Pine City Girls hockey team continues to play tough hockey. After a challenging week of postponements, the Girls hockey team started conference play against Northern Tier.
The Dragons fought back after two early power play goals from Northern Tier. The Dragons would take the lead, 3-2, going into the final period. Northern Tier would tie it early in the third, but Ava Rydberg put the Dragons back on top. Northern Tier would knot it up late in the period. In overtime, Northern Tier would score on their second shot on goal. The shots per team were quite close; Pine City tallied 28 shots versus Northern Tier 27.
Coach Aagaard said on the progression of this season’s team, “We have been pleased in regards to having a full JV and varsity team. Even though players can intermix; we have full teams of each which is nice to have.”
The coaching staff provided some insider information on the teams strengths,
“Our biggest strength is our ability to have multiple players who have the ability to play in different positions for different situations, which makes it difficult for other teams to defend against. Our goaltending is getting more experienced and confident each and every game.”
When asked about an area that needs improvement, Aagaard responded, “Working on clean breakouts and exiting our zone against higher end teams.”
Aagaard praised this year’s lone senior stating, “It has been great to have a wonderful role model in our senior, Gabby Schumacher. She has been an excellent teammate on the ice and in the locker room. It has been very beneficial for us to have that with the amount of eighth graders on the team this year.”
Goals for the evening were made by Lexa Valvoda (2), Abby Aagaard and Ava Rydberg. Assists were made by Jennae Szucs(2), Arissa Rydberg, Peyton Perreault, Rhiannon Ashworth, and Malia Mikyska.
