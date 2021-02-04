The Pine City/Mora/Rush City varsity girls hockey squad has been through ups and downs during their inaugural season, but Coach Bill Aagaard said the Dragons are continuing to improve as players and are coming together as a team.
Pine City Area 3, Princeton 1
Pine City had 37 shots on goal to Princeton’s 17 in this Jan. 19 contest.
Aagard noted that 11 goals had been scored by nine different players up to this point in the season.
“The balanced scoring is a result of moving the puck and playing a team game,” Aagaard said. “There is a lot of excitement on the bench with these ladies.”
Northern Tier 4, Pine City Area 1
Aagaard said it was a spirited contest against Northern Tier on Thursday, Jan. 21, with Northern Tier coming out ahead in shots on goal with 49 to the Dragons’ 16.
“Although the Dragons fell short on the scoreboard, they continued to earn the respect of the fans, teammates, and their opponents,” Aagaard said. He quoted Mahatma Gandhi: “Satisfaction lies in the effort, not the attainment.”
Proctor/Hermantown 9, Pine City Area 1
“Our goalie, Jordan Millam, had a great game and played strong,” Aagaard said. He noted that Millam did her best to fend off 57 shots on goal, while the Dragons offense was able to make just 11 shots on their opponents in the Jan. 26 matchup.
“The young ladies worked hard and battled all game,” Aagard said. “[They] were positive throughout the game, picking each other up with words of encouragement and support.”
Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 4, Pine City Area 1
“The Lady Dragons continue to compete with high level teams and they continue to improve against higher competition,” Aagaard said. “Jordan Millam had another great game in the net.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.