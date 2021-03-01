Staff Report
The Dragon girls basketball team has moved to 11-1 on the season after another terrific week. The Dragons defeated both Chisago Lakes and Onamia.
Pine City 52, Chisago Lakes 39
Pine City executed very well down the stretch to pull away and secure a victory over the class AAA Wildcats.
Coach Ted Hasz said his team played good defense all night long and stood tough against a physical team.
“We turned the ball over more than we typically do,” Hasz said. “Part of that is due to Chisago Lakes, but we need to take care of the ball better than we did.”
The Dragons led 24-20 at half time, but the last eight minutes of the game belonged to the Dragons as they hit some key shots and got some big defensive stops.
“I was very happy with the poise of our players going down the stretch,” Hasz said. “We have some kids that have been in the big games before, but we also have some that are getting their first taste of these situations. I thought the kids handled it very well. It was a great win over a bigger school. It had a playoff intensity, which should help us in the future.”
Ellie Hasz had a double double with 19 points and 10 rebounds and four blocks. Sophie Lahti had 13 points, 5 rebounds, four assists and 3 steals. Karly Jusczak, who has been playing some great basketball had 8 points and 9 rebounds. Kloey Lind had 6 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists. Maddie Berglund had 3 points and 2 rebounds. Ella Sell had 3 points. Hasz said Carissa Nascene played a huge role down the stretch with great defense and good decisions on offense.
Pine City 71, Onamia 24
A home victory over Onamia moved the Dragons to 10-0 in the conference.
“We came out a little sluggish and with some tired legs after the game the previous night,” Hasz said. “The kids battled through it and started moving a little better after a while.”
The Dragons were up 22-14 when they went on a 14-0 run to end the half up 36-14. Pine City played great defense in the second half, giving up just 10 points to lead to the lopsided victory.
Ellie Hasz had 21 points, five rebounds and four steals. Karly Jusczak and Sophie Lahti both had double doubles on the evening. Lahti had 15 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists and 6 steals. Jusczak had 15 points, 12 rebounds and three steals. Maddie Berglund had 11 points and four assists.
“Ella Sell continues to get better and better. She had seven points, four rebounds and three steals,” Hasz said. “Kloey Lind continues to be huge for the Dragons. She had two points, nine rebounds, three steals and played great defense. Carissa Nascene had four rebounds, three assists and three steals. The coaches really like what we are seeing from this team right now. The team keeps showing improvements. The kids are hungry to get better and want to see how good they can be.”
