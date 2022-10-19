The Lady Dragons had a great week of tennis last week and this week! They started the section semi-finals on Monday, October 10, against Crosby-Ironton. They came away with a 6-1 win. “The Dragons had a strong match to win 6-1 over Crosby-Ironton in the section semi-final match,” said Coach Unverzagt. “The girls were focused and came out ready to battle hard. Our aggressive play and determination was key to a quick start. I am so proud of the girls for their focus and hard work. They have been practicing hard each day to prepare and improve each time they step on the court. They have high goals but do not overlook any opponent and continue to come ready to play,”
Taking a win in first singles was Ella Sell vs. Tori Oehrlein 6-1, 6-0. In second singles, Addie Sell defeated her opponent Margaret Silgen, 2-6, 2-6. Third singles Brooke Boland defeated opponent Brooke Johnson, 6-2, 6-0. In fourth singles, Lily Struss defeated opponent Claire Severson, 6-0, 6-0.
First doubles Sophie Lahti/Allison Unverzagt defeated Monica Fleming/Sydney Jones, 6-1, 6-0.
Second doubles Claire Emmons/Malia Mikyska defeated opponents Emma Silgen/Lucy Lewandowski, 6-0, 6-1. Third singles Brenna Youngbauer/Lena Roubinek won 6-0, 6-1.
Pine City v. Mora
Then, on Thursday, the Dragon girls tennis team headed to Sartell to play at the Sta-Fit Fitness Center. They were matched up against Mora for the section title. The match started with the Dragons 2nd, 3rd, 4th singles and 2nd and 3rd doubles. Coach Unverzagt commented, “The girls set the tone and came out strong. Their hard work and confidence was evident in this match. As courts opened, the final two matches were first doubles and then first singles. We are so proud of this team as they continue to work hard each time they step on the court and stay focused on each point as they play. They have prepared for this opportunity and look forward to the state tournament!”
First singles Ella Sell took a win, 6-0, 6-0. Second singles Addison Sell won 6-0, 6-0. Third singles Brooke Bolund won 6-0, 6-0. Fourth singles Lily Struss won 6-0, 6-2.
First doubles Sophi Lahti and Allison Unverzagt won 6-1, 6-0. Second singles Claire Emmons and Malia Mikyska won 6-1, 6-1. Third singles Brenna Youngbauer and Lena Roubinek won 6-2, 6-1.
Section 7A individual tournament
The Dragons went on to play in the Section 7A individual tournament on Monday and Tuesday. In the second round, Ella Sell defeated O. Thielen (Pierz) 6-0, 6-0. Addison Sell defeated A. Thielen (Pierz) 6-4, 6-0. On Tuesday, Oct. 18, Ella Sell defeated Mora’s Mya Peterson 6-1, 6-0, and Addison Sell defeated Aitkin’s Breanna Hines 6-4, 7-5.
In doubles on Tuesday in round one, #6 ranked Emmons and Mikyska defeated Otremba/Virnig (Pierz) 6-1, 6-3. Unverzagt and Lahti, ranked #1, defeated #8 ranked Much/Lehrer (Aitkin) 6-1, 6-0. In round two, Emmons/Mikyska defeated #3 Kohlgraf/Ennis (Mora) 6-4, 6-2.
In the Semis on Tuesday, Oct. 18, #1 ranked Unverzagt/Lahti defeated the #5 ranked Boettcher/Mark (Duluth Marshall) 7-5, 6-2, and #6 ranked Emmons/Mikyska defeated #2 ranked Otte/Schommer (Pierz) 6-1, 6-4.
In the finals, Ella Sell was matched against twin sister Addison Sell, defeating Addison 6-2, 6-3 taking first place and Addison taking second, with both qualifying for the state tournament in individuals. Unverzagt/Lahti, Pine City defeated Emmons/Mikyska, also of Pine City, with a 6-0, 6-2 score earning first place, allowing them to qualify for the state tournament.
The Dragons’ hard work both physically and mentally are paying off. They are a strong team, and they are ready to represent section 7A at the state tournament as a team on Oct. 25-26 and individuals on Oct. 27-28.
Also, congratulations to Coach Unverzagt and Coach Adams as they received the Minnesota Coach of the Year and Assistant Coach of the Year award! Both well deserved!
