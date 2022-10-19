The Lady Dragons had a great week of tennis last week and this week! They started the section semi-finals on Monday, October 10, against Crosby-Ironton. They came away with a 6-1 win. “The Dragons had a strong match to win 6-1 over Crosby-Ironton in the section semi-final match,” said Coach Unverzagt. “The girls were focused and came out ready to battle hard. Our aggressive play and determination was key to a quick start. I am so proud of the girls for their focus and hard work. They have been practicing hard each day to prepare and improve each time they step on the court. They have high goals but do not overlook any opponent and continue to come ready to play,” 

