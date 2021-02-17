With victories over Hinckley-Finlayson and Isle this past week, the Dragon girls varsity basketball squad has a 9-1 record on the season, including a 9-0 record in the Great River Conference.
Pine City 68 Hinckley-Finlayson 36
Coach Ted Hasz said the Dragons used a strong defensive effort to methodically increase their lead throughout the game.
“We didn’t shoot the ball real well in the first half but we had some very timely three pointers by many of our kids,” Hasz said. He said Carissa Nascene and Karly Jusczak hit big threes in the first half and Maddie Berglund hit another one right before the halftime buzzer to give the Dragons a 12 point lead at the half.
In the second half Ella Sell gave Pine City a huge lift by playing great defense and ending the game with a career high 12 points.
“Our littles, as they like to be called, can really help set the tempo in our favor and I thought they did a nice job of that tonight,” Hasz said.
Sophie Lahti had 17 points and five rebounds. Ella Sell had 12 points and four rebounds. Karly Jusczak had 10 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Ellie Hasz had nine points, six rebounds and three assists. Kloey Lind had eight points, five rebounds and four assists. Maddie Berglund had six points and six assists. Carissa Nascene had six points and three assists.
Pine City 86, Isle 20
This game was close early on, but Hasz said Pine City was able to break it open by creating turnovers with their defense.
“One of the things that the kids are really good at is forcing turnovers and turning them into points,” he said.
The Dragons led 46-9 at the half and coasted to victory in the second half.
“Kloey Lind has an amazing 16 rebounds to go along with her five steals, four points and three assists,” Hasz said. He also noted that Sophie Lahti had 29 points, nine rebounds and seven steals; Ellie Hasz had 22 points, six assists and four rebounds; Karly Jusczak had 12 points and five rebounds; Maddie Berglund had 11 points, four assists and three rebounds; Carissa Nascene had five points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals; Ella Sell had two points and two steals and Summer Thieman recorded her first varsity point to round out the scoring.
