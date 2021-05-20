On Wednesday, May 12, a Great River Conference meet was held at Izaty’s Golf and Yacht Club. East Central, Mille Lacs, Rush City, Barnum, Braham, Hinckley-Finlayson, Moose Lake Willow River, and Pine City participated. Winning first was the Pine City team with 391; second place was Moose Lake Willow River with 409; East Central third 422; Hinckley-Finlayson fourth 436; Braham fifth 448; and Barnum 451.
Pine City: Hunter Haug 90, Griffin Faur 96, Isaac Jahnz 99, Carter Arhart 106, Mason Olson 108, Landon Arhart 112
MLWR: Adam Neumann 89, Johnathan Danelski 97, Dawson Mortensen 105, Gus Heller 118
East Central: Wesley Watrin 93, Tyler Thorvig 101, Clay Nelson 111, Eathan Johnsen 117, Nicholas Dixon 132
Hinckley-Finlayson: Kase Pike 87, Peyton Ammerman 112, Cody Klein 118, Bryan Blowers 119, Dan Bonn 127
Braham: Al Londgren 103, Zack Yerke 103, Tyler Heikes 112, Ethan Schroeder 130, Kevin Laman 131, Tucker Gould 139
Barnum: Layne Wickstrom 101, Ryan Manahan 103, Brady Coughlin 123, Alex Nelson 124, Jordan Bird 129, Levi Westerberg 149
Rush City: Gabe Widenstrom 131
Mille Lacs: Teagen Haggberg 86, Tyler Bottema 118
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.