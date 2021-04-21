The Dragon boys hockey team had a lot to be proud of during the 2020-2021 season. After starting the season losing their first four games the Dragons finished the season winning 11 of their last 17 games to finish with an 11-10 record.
It was the inaugural season for the Dragons in the competitive Mississippi 8 conference. The Dragons finished with a .500 record in the conference going 7-7 on the season.
“Being in the Mississippi 8 conference is great for the program, very competitive conference,” said Coach Seth Sauter. “Every game was a battle which helped us compete the way we did in the section playoffs.” “There were five or six teams that could have won the conference this year, every game was close.”
The Dragons were seeded sixth in the Section 5A playoffs earning a home playoff game. The Dragons started the playoffs by hosting the number eleven seed Becker Big Lake Eagles at the Pine City Civic Center. The Dragons dominated the Eagles winning the game 8-4 to move to the quarterfinals.
The Dragons’ next opponent was the third-ranked Cambridge Bluejackets in Cambridge who earned a first-round bye. The Dragons again controlled the play holding the Bluejackets to 12 shots while putting up 44 of their own winning the game by a score of 4-2.
With the win, the Dragons would advance to the semi-finals against the second-seeded and 14th ranked Northern Lakes team who held a 16-3 record at Breezy Point. The season would end there for the Dragons coming one win away from the section final and losing to the eventual Section 5A champions.
“Coming one win away from the section final and upsetting a high seed in the playoffs says a lot about the team we had this year,” Sauter said. “The boys were working hard and playing great hockey at the end of the year, this group has a lot to be proud of.”
Sauter said the team was very fortunate to be able to play the entire season in a year when teams were being shut down or not allowed to finish the season due to quarantine.
“The coaching staff was extremely proud of how the boys persevered through the obstacles during this unique year,” he said. “They didn’t let the circumstances get to them and gave it everything they had, every time they touched the ice. A dedicated group of players.”
The Dragons are losing seniors, Parker Sell (C), Jared Carpenter (C), Peyton Smetana (C), Tim Thole, Hunter Vacinek, and Sam Stapek.
Senior captain forward Parker Sell finished the season leading the team in points with 13 goals and 15 assists for 28 points in 21 games. He also earned his 100th Varsity point during the season to join a select group of players in the program’s history.
“Parker is a player who other teams game plan to defend,” Sauter said. “He leads by example, works as hard as anyone, and comes through in big moments. A talented hockey player and athlete.”
Senior captain defenseman Jared Carpenter finished the season with eight points in 21 games. “Jared was asked to play defense this year and he was a physical force for us on the backend,” Sauter said. “ Just as important was what Jared brought off the ice. Jared was our vocal leader in the locker room and on the ice, a natural leader.”
Senior captain forward Peyton Smetana finished the season leading the team in goals with 15 and adding six assists in 21 games.
“Peyton scored a lot of big goals for us this year, a lot of them were highlight-reel plays,” Sauter said. “His, speed, size, and shot were a big factor in our success. Peyton did whatever was asked of him.”
Senior forward Tim Thole was lost to the Dragons early in the season due to an injury. However, he showed a great attitude and was one of seniors who provided quality leadership.
Senior Hunter Vacinek will also be graduating. Due to injury Hunter was also unable to finish the season.Sauter said Vacinek was another great leader for the Dragons who always brought a positive attitude.
Senior Sam Stapek was also lost during the season due to injury.
“Sam was a player who brought a lot of energy and physicality to the team,” Sauter said. “We wish the seniors the best moving forwad, they will all be missed.”
The Dragons will also be losing Junior Daniel Sluka, a foreign exchange student from the Czech Republic who was a large factor in the Dragons’ success this year.
“Daniel was great for us this year and started us off by getting a hat trick in his first game,” Sauter said. “He’s a player who can not only play any position but can do it all extremely well. We hope Daniel had a great experience playing Minnesota high school hockey, we were fortunate to have him.”
Regular varsity starters returning include Aidan Welch, Mason Mikyska, Seth Linnell, Jimmy Lindblom, Mason Rydberg, Mason Olson, Ryder Youngbauer and McCoy Leger. Sauter said the group logged a lot of icetime for the Dragons this year and were a big part of the team’s success,”
We will be leaning on them next year to lead the way,” he said.
Rounding out the roster next year will be Kody Schuno, Jarred Juhl, Hunter Danielson, Jacob Stuckey, Andrew Thole, Griffin Faur, Jordan Dahl, Andrew Duclois, Isaac Jahnz, Brent Keeney, Camden Madigan, Ryan Nolan, Oskar Gribauval, Hunter Haug and Gavin Broz.
“We have some big spots to fill but have a solid core of players returning who have varsity experience,” Sauter said. “We are looking forward to seeing what this group can do next year.”
