It was a cold and misty day for the state cross country meet, held in St. Olaf. Temps were in the 30’s. Eva Johnson was ready to run and represent the Pine City High School Dragons. She had her team, coaches and family cheering her on.
This was Eva’s second timing getting to run in the State Cross Country meet. The last time she was in 8th grade. She has run into some obstacles in the previous years, so this year she was determined to make it back. Her determination and competitive spirit brought her back again this 2022 season.
Coach Jared Clementson reported that Eva started the race well and came through the first mile in 61st place in a time of 6:12. Eva stayed strong in the middle, and came through the 2-mile marker in 12:55 in 66th place. She had to gut through some pain in the final mile of the race but finished strong placing 77th in a time of 20:27.5, added Clementson.
“There are 160 of the best girls in the state in the race, and she came in ranked 83rd after Sections,” said Clementon. “As her coach, I feel it is a great accomplishment for her to finish ahead of her rank and to be in the top half. She had a very solid race in a very tough field of girls. She is the first ever Pine City Dragon to compete in Class AA for cross country, as we moved up a class size last year with the expansion from 2 to 3 class divisions.”
This year, Eva’s goal was to make it to state. She commented on the season, “Everyone was very supportive of one another, and we really grew as a team a lot this year. This was by far my favorite season.” A congratulations to Eva Johnson and her well-deserved finish at State!
Here are some stats and fun facts about Dragon cross country runner Eva Johnson:
• She is the second fastest 5K runner in PC history (19:58), only 15 seconds off of Alaina Steele’s school record.
• She has run under 21 minutes a total of 14 times (6 of them from this season).
• Her average time this season was 20:42.
• She won the Great River Conference Championship for the first time.
• She is one of only four girls from PC to qualify for the State Cross Country meet as an individual and the second girl to go twice as an individual.
• She is currently the 3rd fastest girl in PC history in the 3200m run in Track.
