Dragon cross country runners continue to improve as the season moves along, and gave strong evidence of their potential in two recent meets.
Pierz Stampede Invitational
The Pierz Stampede Invitational meet was scheduled for Monday, but was postponed to Tuesday, Sept. 21 due to storms that came through.
“It ended up being a great decision, because it ended up being a near perfect day for racing,” said Dragon Coach Jared Clementson.
GIRLS: The girls team had a score of 251 points and placed 10th out of 17 complete teams (30 total). St. Cloud Cathedral won with 37 points and Brainerd was second with 76 points. The Pine City team was only 13 points behind Hinckley-Finlayson’s girls.
Clementson said Eva Johnson ran well in her first meet of the season coming in 29th place in a time of 21:51.9, and that Emma Belsheim had a fantastic race and ran a personal best time of 22:05 placing 34th. Rachel Brown got tripped up in the race, but got back up to place 52nd in a time of 22:37. Gracie Larson improved her personal best time to 23:52 placing 76th, with teammate Peyton Perreault coming in right behind in 79th in a personal best time of 24:01. Page Gray also ran a personal best time of 24:20 and placed 84th. Sophia Olson rounded out the varsity runners in 115th with a time of 27:37.
All six junior high girls ran well and placed ninth.
BOYS: The boys team placed 11th out of 19 complete teams (29 total) with a total of 314 points. Northwest Homeschool’s boys won with a score of 35 points ahead of Brainerd’s 65.
Charlie Ausmus ran his best race ever and placed 8th in a personal best time of 17:24.3. Roman McKinney (19:43) and Ethan Aagaard (19:49) earned new personal best times as well and placed 67th and 69th, respectively. Eli Fromm placed 83rd in a time of 20:18. Sean Skluzacek earned a personal best time of 20:45 to place 95th. Sawyer McDaniel (21:21) and Jace Peterson (21:27) rounded out the varsity runners in 112th and 115th place respectively.
The JV boys placed sixth. Weston Clementson was the top JV runner, placing 20th in a personal best time of 20:35. Bohdan Valvoda also ran a personal best time of 20:43 and placed 23rd. Both boys ran well enough to earn varsity spots for the Milaca Mega Meet. Milo Rydberg finished right behind Valvoda with a personal best time of 20:46, which was good for 24th place.
Milaca Mega Meet
“Our team stepped up and did better than expected throughout the day,” Clementson said of the Milaca Mega Meet on Saturday, Sept. 25. “We had many personal best performances and placed well as a team, especially for being young and inexperienced. I am extremely happy with how our teams are progressing and can’t wait to see how the rest of the season unfolds.”
Clementson noted that the Milaca event is known as the World’s Largest Single Day High School Cross Country Meet.
“This meet is like no other meet that we go to,” he said. “It has an energy that can’t be matched. Most of the best teams in the state come to this meet as well as some from North and South Dakota. The weather was nice and cool, which allowed everyone a great opportunity to run their fastest races.”
GIRLS: The Dragon girls ran well and placed 9th out of 20 complete teams (28 total). St. Cloud Cathedral won with a score of 52 points with Perham placing 2nd with 56 points. Mora placed 17th with 442 points. Clementson said that this was the highest Dragon girls finish since 2017.
Eva Johnson improved her time from earlier in the week and placed 32nd with a time of 21:24.5. Rachel Brown had by far the best race of her career earning 42nd place in a PB time of 21:57.5. Emma Belshiem had a solid race and placed 52nd in a time of 22:21. Gracie Larson (23:14), Paige Gray (23:32), and Peyton Perreault (23:42) all improved on their personal bests and placed 82nd, 90th, and 101st respectively. Sophia Olson was the final varsity runner and she had a huge improvement on the season, running a time of 24:50 and placing 123rd.
BOYS: The boys team placed 12th out of 24 complete teams with a total of 329 points. Perham won with 96 points with Park Rapids coming in 2nd with 98 points. Mora placed 16th with 418 points. This was the team’s highest boys finish at the Mega meet since 2018.
Clementson said that Charlie Ausmus ran another incredible race and placed ninth with a time of 17:25.4. Ethan Aagaard made a huge improvement and placed 69th with a PB time of 18:59.7. Eli Fromm (19:09) and Roman McKinney (19:12) both ran personal best times as they battled it out to the finish placing 76th and 79th respectively. Weston Clementson ran well and ran a personal best time of 19:56 placing 105th. Sean Skluzacek (20:02) and Bohdan Valvoda (20:12) pushed to the finish to earn personal best times and place 111th and 119th respectively.
In the ninth grade boys race, Sawer McDaniel was the Dragon’s top finisher, placing 106th in a personal time of 20:44.
“Milo Rydberg ran well for having his shoe ripped off by another runner stepping on the back of his heel and had his bib torn off, so he wasn’t in the official results,” Clementson said. “His time was around 20:59.”
The cross country team will be in Foley on Thursday, Sept. 30. They will then go to Hinckley to race on Tuesday, Oct. 5.
