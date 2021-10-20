The Pine City cross country teams headed off to face a perennial rival last week, as the Mora “Last Chance” Invitational was held at the Spring Brook Golf Course on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
Coach Jared Clementson said the weather was mild and overcast, perfect for racing.
“We had many kids run personal best times,” Clementson said. “The varsity and JV ran together for this meet.”
GIRLS: The Dragon girls team placed second out of four complete teams with a score of 40 points. Cambridge-Isanti narrowly edged them out for the win with 36 points. Pine City had six girls in the top 13.
Clementson said that Eva Johnson ran well and led most of the race. She ended up placing second with a time of 21:12. Emma Belsheim placed sixth in a time of 22:25. Rachel Brown placed ninth in a time of 22:54. Gracie Larson ran and finished her first race since Foley and placed 11th with a time of 23:16. Paige Gray had a great race and ran a personal best time of 23:17, good for 12th place. Peyton Perreault also ran a personal best and placed 13th in a time of 23:29. Teresa Root ran a time of 26:57 and placed 30th.
On the JV team, Clair Varret and Kaylie Christenson both ran massive personal best times of 28:20 and 29:40 respectively.
BOYS: The Dragon boys team placed third out of four complete teams with a total of 58 points. Cambridge-Isanti won with a score of 26 points. Mora again just edged the Pine City squad out by five points with a score of 53 points.
Clementson said that Charlie Ausmus was again the Dragons’ top runner, placing third in a time of 17:54. Ethan Aagaard ran another great race and placed 10th in a time of 19:00. Roman McKinney also ran well and placed 12th in a time of 19:12. Eli Fromm started out fast, but lost steam and placed 19th in a time of 19:34. Weston Clementson outsprinted a few Mora boys to finish 20th in a personal best time of 19:35. Bohdan Valvoda ran yet another personal best time placing 23rd in a time of 19:50. Sean Skluzacek recovered well from his twisted ankle on Saturday and finished 25th in a time of 19:52. Sawyer McDaniel placed 39th in a personal best time of 20:37.
On JV, Colin Miche´ and McCall Leger both ran personal best times of 20:55 and 21:24 respectively. Isaac Jahnz has been working hard all year and ran a personal best time of 25:18.
The Great River Conference Championship meet was held at the Grand National Golf Course in Hinckley on Tuesday, Oct. 19. The varsity team will then head to Cloquet on Thursday, Oct. 28 for the Section 7AA meet.
