Dragon’s Cross Country team running the extra mile

The Pine City Dragons Cross Country coach, Jared Clementson, has entered his tenth year as the head varsity coach for the cross country team. He is assisted by Sherry Graber, Rob Spahr and Padrick Judd. “They do a tremendous job working with our student-athletes,” said Coach Clementson. “They not only help with workouts and meets, but they each take time in getting to know the kids and build relationships with them. I am lucky to have them as part of my staff.”
When asked what he is expecting of his team this year, Clementson replied, “The expectation for the boys team is to win the Great River Conference Championship for the third straight year (it would make 9 out of the last 10 years). They are coming into the season as the heavy favorites.” He said that the boys also have a goal of qualifying for the state meet as a team and that this is a hefty but reachable goal.
The expectation for the girls team is to continue to improve and challenge for the GRC Title. “Hinckley-Finlayson has had the better of us the past two years and should be coming back strong this year,” noted Clementson. “It will be exciting to see our girls battle it out with the Jaguars.” He added that the team will have a few kids who should be contending for a bid at making the state meet.
One of the biggest challenges Clementson is anticipating is having the right kids step up to make sure the teams have success. The Dragons varsity team is known to have some top talent, but they are now needing their fourth through seventh runners to “take charge and push up closer to the front in races” Another challenge, Clementson said, is that the team is still a young team, especially on the boys side. The varsity boys team will be made up of sophomores and freshmen. “We will be working on turning this ‘challenge’ into something great for this year and into the future,” said Clementson.
The coaching staff has been working on ways to get the athletes more invested in the program. One thing they did this past summer was a 100-mile running challenge. Ten of the Dragon runners were able to meet this challenge.
“As a team, we accumulated over 1,800 miles of running. Through this, we should see many significant improvements this season over last. Because we have runners coming in with a ‘base,’ we will be able to challenge our team with more robust workouts,” commented Clementson.
Last season, both teams were just above .500 when looking at total teams beat and total teams that we ran against. Coach Clementson expects that the girls will stay just above .500 and that the boys will greatly exceed .500 this 2022 season. Last season at the Section 7AA meet, the Dragon girls placed right in the middle at sixth, and the Dragon boys placed seventh out of eleven teams. The girls goal this season is to be in the top five and the boys are aiming to be among the top two as well as qualify for the state meet.
Junior, Eva Johnson, and sophomore, Charlie Ausmus, have been top runners since the 2020 season. Between the two of them, they ran 320 miles this summer and should continue to be team leaders. Freshmen, Weston Clementson and Ethan Aagaard, have already shown immense improvement from last season and should be nearing Charlie Ausmus in races. Sophomores, Eli Fromm and Roman McKinney, look very solid and should round out the top five boys, said Clementson. Boys on the rise, he added, are freshmen, Noah McDaniel and McCall Leger. Other boys who could contend for a varsity spot this season are sophomores, Sean Skluzacek and Sawyer McDaniel, and freshmen, Bohdan Valvoda and Milo Rydberg.
“On the girls’ side, junior, Emma Belsheim, and sophomore, Rachel Brown, are in great shape and will continue to be in our top trio,” said Clementson. “We have a decent group of girls who will work their way up throughout the season including freshmen, Gracie Larson, Paige Gray and Teresa Root, as well as sophomores, Peyton Perreault, Kaylie Christenson, Amber Norton, and newcomer, Alyssa Olson.”
Team captains are voted on by the team after they apply. The captains for this season’s boys team are Charlie Ausmus, Joshua Brinker, and Roman McKinney. The captains for the girl’s team are Eva Johnson, Emma Belsheim and Sophia Olson.
The Dragons have a home meet on Thursday, September 8 at the Pine City Country Club. They will also host the Great River Conference Championships this year on Tuesday, October 18.
Cross Country Running Schedule 2022
Thursday, Sept. 1 @ Princeton at 4 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 8 @ Pine City Country Club 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 13 @ Mora - Spring Brook Golf Course at 4:15 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 19 @ Pierz Golf Course 4:15 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 29 @ Foley Stone Creek Golf Course at 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct 4 @ Hinckley Grand National Golf Club at 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct 11 @ Mora - Spring Brook Golf Course at 4:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct 18: GRC @ Pine City Country Club at 3:15 p.m.
