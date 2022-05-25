The Pine City Dragons varsity softball team had a busy end to their season as they took on Braham, Ogilvie, Moose Lake/Willow River, Crosby-Ironton, and Foley.
Pine City 3, Braham 8
The Pine City Dragons watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in a 8-3 loss. Braham would get on the board in the first and second innings. The Bombers further expanded the lead in the fifth with three more runs. Sam Schneider would strike out eight batters. Sam Schneidier, Isabelle Jarvin and Robin Odegard each collected hits for the Dragons.
Pine City 20, Ogilvie 4
The Dragons bounced back with a big win against the visiting lions. The Dragons took the lead late in the game, down 3-2 in the top of the third inning when Elivia Montbriand singled on a 1-1 count scoring two runs. Sam Schneider collected four hits in four at bats to lead the Dragons. Schneider singled in the first and third, along with a double and single in the third. The Dragons totaled 15 hits in the game. Schneider, Dannie Maish, Kadence Wallenberg, Lydia Blatz, and Montbriand each had multiple hits.
Pine City 2, ML/WR 17
Moose Lake/Willow River got on the board in the first inning after a triple scored one run. In the bottom of the inning, the Dragons would tie things up when Brynna Reiser singled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run. The Rebels pulled away for good with three runs in the second and five runs in the fifth. Lydia Blatz and Brynna Reiser each collected hits to lead the Dragons.
Pine City 6, Crosby-Ironton 10
The Dragons would take the lead early in the bottom of the first inning scoring five runs. The Rangers would chip away at the lead and score four runs in the top of four to take the lead. The Dragons could not answer with multiple runners in scoring position but could not come up with the big hit. The Dragons were led by Kadence Wallenberg, and Elivia Montrbraind each of whom had three hits.
Pine city 1, Foley 3
The Dragons concluded their regular season against Foley. The Dragons would gain the lead early and hold on. The Falcons would tally three runs in the bottom of five and hold on to the win. Elivia Montbriand, Lily Struss, Samantha Schneider, and Dannie Maish led the offense for the Dragons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.