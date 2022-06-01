The Pine City Dragons varsity girls softball team watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in an 11-1 loss to Eveleth-Gilbert on Tuesday of last week in the first round of playoffs. Eveleth-Gilbert scored on a single and an error in the first inning. The Pine City Dragons struggled to put runs on the board and had a tough time defensively containing Eveleth-Gilbert, giving up 11 runs. Samantha Schneider started the game for Dragons. The righthander surrendered 11 runs on six hits over five and a third innings, striking out two. The Pine City Dragons launched one home run on the day. Robin Odegard went yard in the third inning. Kadence Wallenberg led Pine City with two hits in three at bats.

