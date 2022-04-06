Dragon Softball slides into a new season

The 2022 Dragon Softball team is looking to improve on last year’s 2-16 record. The Dragons were 2-9 in the Great River Conference and look to move up the standings.
Coach Jena Dennis is in her ninth season as the head coach of the program and looking forward to the season and said, “I am hoping to be above .500 and competitive in the playoffs; that’s our goal and we’re working to become a balanced team.”
Coach Dennis added to some of the challenges facing her 2022 squad saying, “Every year, we are at a disadvantage with our conference opponents, weather and the spring thaw just don’t help us to get outside and utilize our outdoor facilities. This is a yearly struggle, forcing us to play a condensed and tight schedule, thus making it really challenging to really address those skill needs.”
The 2020 lost season also depleted the roster and future Dragons. “Typically we have five teams competing in our programs, but with 2020, we lost a lot of players,” recalled Dennis. She is anticipating a varsity, junior varsity and combined junior high team.
Coach Dennis on the make up of this year’s varsity team and what to expect said, “We are returning every varsity player from 2021. I am thrilled by the growth of this group. I expect to see a better hitting team that is more competitive in the conference.”
The returning senior starters are Samantha Schneider, Elivia Montbriand and Brynna Reiser. “These three stars have been the team leaders for the past two seasons. They have high expectations for this season and have a tough group of underclassmen to help them out,” noted Dennis.
Coach Dennis described her seniors, “The seniors have displayed a high level of grit and always have a positive attitude. Last season, with no back ups to replace them, they had to endure and overcome. They had to step up and fix it on the fly, but these three have the ability to push themselves and can hit the ball hard.”
Expect to see a variety of players mixing into the lineup. Lydia Blatz and Dannie Maish return to the outfield and both bring a nice bat to the lineup. Youngsters, Sierra Fiz, Elissa Lucht, Izzy Jarvis, and Maggie Pulley are competing for spots and can make the defensive plays. Robin Odegard, Brynna Rieser and Lily Struss are returning along with freshman Kadence Wallenberg round a competitive varsity squad.
Coach Dennis on her staff said, “We are fortunate to have the legend Elisa Mill and Tim Struss at the varsity level. Galen Erdman and Annette Blatz round up our junior varsity and junior high programs and have been staples at those positions.”
