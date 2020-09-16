The Dragon girls’ traveled to Mora on Tuesday, Sept. 8 to dominate a 7-0 victory over the Mora Mustangs.
“I am so proud of the girls’ efforts,” said Coach Kristin Unverzagt. “The singles players dominated with their aggressive play and shot selection. The doubles teams also played well with their strong net play and aggressive shots. The girls battled hard and played to their strengths. It was fun to watch them play and utilize their strengths. The girls stuck to their game plan and dictated the matches. “
Kristin Unverzagt said that Lydia Adams, Ella Sell, and Addie Sell came out strong, giving their opponents few opportunities to get a rhythm in the match.
“Lily Struss battled hard to win a third set tie breaker,” Unverzagt said. “She was down at different times during the match but battled hard to rally back and take it to her opponent. The doubles teams of Katie Miller/Maddie Berglund, Sophie Lahti/Allison Unverzagt, Malia Mikyska/Claire Emmons, and Rhaya Merrick/Lena Roubinek used their aggressive net play to battle back. Mikyska/Emmons were down 1-4 in the second set and came back strong to finish 6-4.”
Pine City - 7, Mora - 0
Singles:
No. 1 - Lydia Adams def. Val Horning, Mora, 6-0, 6-1
No. 2 - Ella Sell, Pine City def. Emma Folkhelm, Mora, 6-1, 6-0
No. 3 - Addison Sell, Pine City def. Maren Ryan, Mora, 6-1, 6-0
No. 4 - Lily Struss, Pine City def. Parker Ennis, Mora, 7-5, 4-6, 11-9
Doubles:
No. 1 - Kaitlyn Miller - Madisen Berglund, Pine City def. Ada Krueger - Tori Dion, Mora, 6-4, 6-3
No. 2 - Allison Unverzagt - Sophie Lahti, Pine City def. Sierra Thomson - Emmie Otto, Mora, 6-4, 6-4
No. 3 - Malia Mikyska - Claire Emmons, Pine City def. Ria Edberg - Emma Anderson, Mora, 6-2, 6-4
No. 4 - Rhaya Merrick - Lena Roubinek, Pine City def. Anna Athey - Morgan Mann, 6-4, 6-1
On Thursday, the girls tennis team had another great match, once again taking it to the Mora Mustangs with a 7-0 victory.
“We mixed up the line up a bit moving Ella Sell to first singles, Addison Sell to second singles, and sliding Allison Unverzagt from doubles to third singles,” Unverzagt said. “In doing so, Lydia Adams teamed up with Katie Miller at 1st doubles and Sophie Lahti was with Maddie Berglund at 2nd doubles. Lily Struss stayed at 4th singles and Malia Mikyska with Claire Emmons at 3rd doubles. The girls continued to build on their successes this season by playing hard and moving the ball well.
“I am very proud of their efforts and willingness to play different positions,” Unverzagt said. “They understand the concept of team and know that we are all Dragon tennis players that come ready to play at any position. The flexibility and positive attitude is a strength of this year’s team.”
